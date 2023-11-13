Anupam Kher’s Moment With Asha Bhosle, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff ‘Will Never Fade’

Anupam Kher’s screen performance has remained unparalleled to this day, and his project selections provide audiences with unique content. No doubt, he shares a great bond with many of his colleagues in the industry. Recently, the actor shared a memory to reminisce about some precious moments with a few iconic stars. The actor expressed himself saying, “A moment captured in a photograph is a moment that will never fade.”

In the picture, Anupam Kher is seen taking a selfie with Asha Bhosle, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Madhuri Dixit, and her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene. Anupam Kher remarked, “Asha ji is so inspirational and eternal. Madhuri is so beautiful! Men in this pic have to make an effort to look good. Thank you Dr Nene for your long arms and special skill for taking a perfect selfie! Jackie and I know in our hearts that in few years time this pic will be referred as rare. Sikandar is just lucky to be part of this pic! Jai Ho!”

The picture was taken at the screening of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s film Ganapath.

Many of his fans were quite happy to see all the legends in one frame. One of them commented, “Love the pic, everyone is looking fab Ashaji’s immortal voice and eternal grace. Anupamji’s extraordinary experience and life lessons. Madhuri’s ageless beauty and poise, Jackie’s humanity and candid nature, Dr Ram’s American feel and Sikandar’s lanky presence. Lovely pic and absolutely rare.” “Legends,” another comment read.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher recently concluded shooting for his upcoming movie, Vijay 69, directed by Akshay Roy. Sharing a video of the wrap-up celebrations, he wrote, “And it is a Film Wrap for Vijay 69! What an incredible, exhilarating, and satisfying journey this has been!! In a career span of 40 years and having done 540 films, I came across a film that enhances my own philosophy of ‘never giving up.’ There is a sense of emptiness within me now that the shoot is over, but I am extremely eager to share my journey of this beautiful film with all of you!”

Anupam Kher has other captivating projects in the pipeline, including The Vaccine War. The actor was recently featured in Neeraj Pandey’s web series, The Freelancer.