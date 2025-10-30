বৃহস্পতিবার, ৩০ অক্টোবর ২০২৫, ০২:৫৭ অপরাহ্ন
'He Knows What Matters To Me': Selena Gomez On Husband Benny Blanco's Support For Mental Health Awareness | Hollywood News Rahul Dravid credits Rohit Sharma for India's T20 revolution: 'Others are playing catch-up now' | Cricket News সিইসির সঙ্গে বৈঠকে জামায়াতসহ ৭ দল Shreya Chaudhry Steals The Show In Black Bikini, Sexy Video Goes Viral | Watch | Bollywood News এনসিসি ব্যাংকের তৃতীয় প্রান্তিক প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad Where's the No. 17? Rishabh Pant wears iconic jersey number during India A vs South Africa A | Cricket News তমিজউদ্দিন টেক্সটাইলের লভ্যাংশ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad Anupamaa Fame Madalsa Sharma Reveals Why She Quit South Films: 'Mujhe Uncomfortable Kiya Tha' | Television News ডলুছড়া মহামুনি বৌদ্ধ বিহারে ১৮তম কঠিন চীবর দান ও স্থবির বরণোৎসব সম্পন্ন Bharti Singh Wishes For Baby Girl, Says She'd Dress Her Up Like Deepika-Ranveer's Daughter Dua | Bollywood News
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Anupamaa Fame Madalsa Sharma Reveals Why She Quit South Films: ‘Mujhe Uncomfortable Kiya Tha’ | Television News

  আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ৩০ অক্টোবর, ২০২৫
Anupamaa Fame Madalsa Sharma Reveals Why She Quit South Films: ‘Mujhe Uncomfortable Kiya Tha’ | Television News


Madalsa Sharma debuted in Telugu industry with Fitting Master and was also seen in Shourya, Aalasyam Amrutam, Thambikku Indha Ooru and others.

Madalsa Sharma Reveals Why She Quit South Films

Madalsa Sharma Reveals Why She Quit South Films

Anupamaa fame Madalsa Sharma earned immense popularity for her role of Kavya in the hit television show. Well, the actress has also worked in South film industry but did not continue for a long time. Recently, she opened up about her decision to quit it. In a candid conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress revealed that her early experiences in the South industry left her feeling uncomfortable.

The entertainment portal quoted Madalsa Sharma saying, “Ek-aadh experience pleasant nahi the mere wahan pe, jo mujhe laga ki mai nahi kar sakungi. Wo path main nahi le sakungi. (I had a few unpleasant experiences there, which I felt I couldn’t handle. I couldn’t take that path.)”  When asked more on this, the Anupamaa actress said, “Casting couch and all of that. It’s everywhere, I think.” She further added, “Mujhe thoda disappointment hua tha South me. No experience, but ek conversation ne mujhe uncomfortable kiya tha. I don’t remember (referring to the conversation), I was 17. It’s been a few years. But, I remember that I felt uncomfortable and I just walked out, and I told myself, let’s go back to Bombay now.”

South industry work

As mentioned, Madalsa Sharma debuted with the Telugu film Fitting Master. She was also seen in Shourya, Aalasyam Amrutam, Thambikku Indha Ooru, Mem Vayasuku Vacham, Pathayeram Kodi, Dove, Super 2, and others.

Her work

Madalsa Sharma made headlines with the release of film, The Bengal Files. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Bengal Files has officially hit theatres. The film faced a big-screen clash with Tiger Shroff’s high-octane action movie Baaghi 4. The film is a political drama directed and written by Vivek Agnihotri. The film explores the tragic chapters of the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings and the Noakhali riots, portraying the violence as acts of genocide. The movie features a powerful ensemble cast including Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Simrat Kaur, Anupam Kher, Saswata Chatterjee, Namashi Chakraborty, Rajesh Khera, Puneet Issar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sourav Das and Mohan Kapur.

Serving as the concluding chapter in Agnihotri’s The Files Trilogy, The Bengal Files follows the success of The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022), both of which examined controversial and untold aspects of modern Indian history.

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watch on Bollywood celebrities and their social media. A post-g…Read More

October 30, 2025, 11:41 IST

