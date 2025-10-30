Anupamaa Fame Madalsa Sharma Reveals Why She Quit South Films: ‘Mujhe Uncomfortable Kiya Tha’ | Television News

Last Updated: October 30, 2025, 11:41 IST

Madalsa Sharma debuted in Telugu industry with Fitting Master and was also seen in Shourya, Aalasyam Amrutam, Thambikku Indha Ooru and others.

Madalsa Sharma Reveals Why She Quit South Films

Anupamaa fame Madalsa Sharma earned immense popularity for her role of Kavya in the hit television show. Well, the actress has also worked in South film industry but did not continue for a long time. Recently, she opened up about her decision to quit it. In a candid conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress revealed that her early experiences in the South industry left her feeling uncomfortable.

The entertainment portal quoted Madalsa Sharma saying, “Ek-aadh experience pleasant nahi the mere wahan pe, jo mujhe laga ki mai nahi kar sakungi. Wo path main nahi le sakungi. (I had a few unpleasant experiences there, which I felt I couldn’t handle. I couldn’t take that path.)” When asked more on this, the Anupamaa actress said, “Casting couch and all of that. It’s everywhere, I think.” She further added, “Mujhe thoda disappointment hua tha South me. No experience, but ek conversation ne mujhe uncomfortable kiya tha. I don’t remember (referring to the conversation), I was 17. It’s been a few years. But, I remember that I felt uncomfortable and I just walked out, and I told myself, let’s go back to Bombay now.”

South industry work

As mentioned, Madalsa Sharma debuted with the Telugu film Fitting Master. She was also seen in Shourya, Aalasyam Amrutam, Thambikku Indha Ooru, Mem Vayasuku Vacham, Pathayeram Kodi, Dove, Super 2, and others.

Her work

Madalsa Sharma made headlines with the release of film, The Bengal Files. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Bengal Files has officially hit theatres. The film faced a big-screen clash with Tiger Shroff’s high-octane action movie Baaghi 4. The film is a political drama directed and written by Vivek Agnihotri. The film explores the tragic chapters of the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings and the Noakhali riots, portraying the violence as acts of genocide. The movie features a powerful ensemble cast including Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Simrat Kaur, Anupam Kher, Saswata Chatterjee, Namashi Chakraborty, Rajesh Khera, Puneet Issar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sourav Das and Mohan Kapur.

Serving as the concluding chapter in Agnihotri’s The Files Trilogy, The Bengal Files follows the success of The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022), both of which examined controversial and untold aspects of modern Indian history.

Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watch on Bollywood celebrities and their social media. A post-g…Read More Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watch on Bollywood celebrities and their social media. A post-g… Read More

First Published: October 30, 2025, 11:41 IST

News movies television Anupamaa Fame Madalsa Sharma Reveals Why She Quit South Films: ‘Mujhe Uncomfortable Kiya Tha’