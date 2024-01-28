রবিবার , ২৮ জানুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ১৪ই মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Anurag Dhobal ‘UPSET’ With Bigg Boss 17 Makers, To Skip Finale of Salman Khan’s Show | Exclusive

anurag dhobal 2024 01 d62bb7dcef69f6b522ce842d4b7c401a


Reported By: Chirag Sehgal

Last Updated: January 28, 2024, 17:00 IST

Anurag Dhobal will not be attending Bigg Boss 17 finale. (Photo: Instagram)

Anurag Dhobal will not be attending Bigg Boss 17 finale. (Photo: Instagram)

Anurag Dhobal was eliminated from the Bigg Boss 17 house on January 1 after the maximum housemates voted against him.

In a few hours from now, Bigg Boss 17 will have a winner. The grand finale of Salman Khan’s show will begin at 6 pm. Five contestants who are competing for the trophy are Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra and Arun Mahashetty. While all the eliminated contestants of the show will also be reuniting tonight for the mega show, The UK07 Rider aka Anurag Dhobal has decided to skip it.

News18 Showsha has exclusively learnt that Anurag Dhobal is not happy with the makers of Bigg Boss 17 and therefore has decided to skip the grand finale. “He is not attending the grand finale. He is upset because of his journey in the show and the way he was eliminated. Anurag is sure that he does not want to be a part of the show’s grand finale,” a source close to the YouTuber said.

Anurag was eliminated from the Bigg Boss 17 house on January 1 after the maximum housemates voted against him. Following his eviction, several of his fans expressed disappointment and called it “unfair”. Later, in an interview, Anurag claimed that he was expecting his elimination and alleged that the makers wanted him out of the show as soon as possible.

“I knew for a long time now that they are planning my elimination. They were actually twisting the game for that, as we saw how Isha (Malviya) was given the power to vote out last week. And now, this happened, where housemates voted against me,” he told India Today.

While Anurag will skip Bigg Boss 17 finale, other eliminated contestants including Vicky Jain and Isha Malviya will be joining the finalists. Vicky will be seen performing on a romantic song with his wife Ankita Lokhande. Isha Malviya will also share the stage with Samarth Jurel. Arun Mahashetty will be setting the stage on fire with his performance. He will also be joined by ‘Tahelka’ Sunny Arya.

chirag mugshot 2023 11 497616095485420c6efb4b620d94357d scaled
Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal works as a Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. With an experience of five years in the media industry, he largely focuseRead More



