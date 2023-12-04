Anurag Kashyap Reacts To Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal; Ankita Lokhande Makes Confession About Sushant Singh Rajput

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is creating a havoc at the box office. The film has beaten the actor’s previous best opener film, Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva, by Rs 10 crores. While more and more audiences are flocking theatres to watch the Sandeep Reddy Vanga actioner, a certain section of netizens have been calling out the film for its blatant glorification of misogyny and toxic masculinity, thus adding to the post-Kabir Singh discourse.

Ankita Lokhande opened up about Sushant Singh Rajput yet again in the new episode of Bigg Boss 17 and this time, she revealed she was very possessive of him. The actress, who is now married to Vicky Jain, was in a long term relationship with the Pavitra Rishta star. The couple was madly in love and fans were hoping that they would get married. However, they broke up after dating for seven years. Sushant died in June 2020. Ankita often speaks about him and this time around, she revisited the time she and Sushant participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Congratulations are in order for Ranbir Kapoor as Animal records his career’s best box office opening weekend. Released on December 1, the advance bookings had hinted that Animal will record a massive opening weekend collection. The reports are now in and they have revealed that Animal has collected Rs 201.53 crore in the first weekend in India alone. According to Sacnilk.com, Animal earned Rs 72.50 crore across all languages in India. The Hindi screenings contributed Rs 64.80 crore. On Day 2, Saturday, Animal had collected Rs 66.27 crore whereas on its opening day, the film collected Rs 63.80 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal has been breaking all records. The film has already become a huge hit at the box office. However, apart from Ranbir, the action drama also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. Well, among them there is one more person who has been making to headlines. Tripti Dimri, whose nude scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal leaked online, has been creating a lot of buzz among the fans. Let’s know more about the actress.

The beloved couch is back with host Karan Johar as Hotstar Specials’ Koffee with Karan returns for season 8. This time the conversations are edgier, crazier and candid with no room to escape. Dropping new episodes every Thursday exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, viewers are on a whirlwind journey of getting up close and personal with celebrities.

