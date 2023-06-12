Anusha Dandekar Opens Up On Her Ovarian Lump Removal Surgery, ‘Recovery Has Been Pretty Intense’

Anusha Dandekar, who began her career in showbiz as a VJ on MTV and has hosted many shows including House of Style, Love School, Dance Crew, Teen Diva gave her health update on Monday after surgery for a lump in her ovary. Talking about her intense recovery, Anusha also revealed that the doctors had found more lumps during the process.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anusha dropped a selfie of herself wearing a white outfit in which she can be seen looking at the camera. She also penned a lengthy caption highlighting her recovery process as well as thanking the doctors for looking after her. She wrote, “Just popping in to say hello…Quick story: went through a surgery for a lump in my ovary, the recovery has been pretty intense and also I’m really lucky all was okay… found a few more lumps while they were there, again super lucky everything Is great now…”

She continued, “Just wanted to tell all the girls that are here reading this, to make sure you visit your Gynaecologist once a year without fail to stay ahead of your health and safety, I’ve been doing that since I was 17 and that’s how I can be so grateful I’m recovering well today. Thankyou to @drshwetaraje and her incredible team @womens.hospital for making me feel so safe and comfortable. Thankyou for everyone that came to the hospital and called and msgd constantly, you know who you are and I’m forever grateful to have you in my life. Still have a few weeks of full recovery ahead of me but it felt so good to walk outside today! Grateful beyond. (folded hands emoticon) Love you, Anusha xoxo.”

Her post caught the attention of several celebs who wished Anusha a speedy recovery. Jennifer Winget wrote, “Sending lots of love baby!”. Malvika Sitlani wrote, “Beautiful angel! I am so glad you are okay!” Bappa Lahri wrote, “Lots of Love!” Rhea Chakraborty dropped red heart emojis. A fan commented, “Get well soon! Sending you healing vibes!”

Recently, Anusha opened up about the pay disparity in the industry. According to Anusha, her male co-hosts would receive double the salary and enjoy more airtime compared to their female counterparts. During an interaction with Hauterrfly, said, “My co-host doing the same job, the same hours, the same amount of styling changes, everything, was getting paid double than me.” She added, “It was like we’re doing the same job and then when you’d see the footage, you keep more of his role in it than mine.”

Anusha said recalling that when she asked for equal air time with her male co-host, he got angry and walked off set. “When I put my foot down and said ‘hey, listen if I am the co-host, then keep us equal in the camera,’ he stormed off. And I was like, ‘I just got fair air time, I didn’t storm off in the first three seasons,’” she said.

During the same interview, Anusha, who was born and raised in Australia, opened up about a personal experience with racism in her home country. While working as a video jockey for MTV, she went shopping with her girlfriend and was filled with excitement about being back in Australia. During a shopping trip, the shopkeeper showed preferential treatment towards Anusha’s white friend, repeatedly ignoring Anusha. When she requested to see a pair of sunglasses, the owner asked about her nationality and took a dig at her suggesting that she couldn’t afford the expensive product.