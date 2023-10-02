Anushka Sharma Drops FIRST Post Since Second Pregnancy Rumours, Here’s What She Shared

Anushka Sharma returned to Instagram a couple of days after it was reported that she is pregnant again. The actress, on Monday, took to her Instagram Stories to share a new post but it was unrelated to her pregnancy rumours. Instead, Anushka shared a Story to wish fans on Gandhi Jayanti. For the unversed, it was claimed that Anushka Sharma is pregnant with her and Virat Kohli’s second child. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika in January 2021.

In her Instagram Story, Anushka shared a picture of Mahatma Gandhi and wished fans on the occasion. “Happy Gandhi Jayanti,” read the post. Check out the post below:

On Saturday, a source told Hindustan Times that Anushka and Virat are expecting their second baby. However, it is unlikely that they will announce it soon. “Anushka is expecting her second baby. Like the last time, they will formally share the news with the world at a later stage,” the source said. Addressing the actress’ lack of public appearances, the source claimed, “This isn’t a coincidence. She is staying away from the public eye to avoid speculation.”

Another source told the publication that Anushka and Virat were recently spotted by the paparazzi outside a maternity clinic in Mumbai but requested that their photographs not be taken. “They requested the paparazzi to not publish their pictures, with a promise to make an announcement soon,” the source was quoted as saying.

Anushka and Virat are yet to react to the report. Anushka and Virat tied the knot in 2017. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony in Lake Como. They announced they were expecting their first baby in 2020, during the Covid-induced lockdown and announced the arrival of their daughter in Jan 2021.

Anushka has stayed away from the screen for a long time now. She took a break in December 2018, after the release of Zero. She made a cameo appearance in Qala, released last year, and is expected to make a comeback with Chakda ’Xpress, the biography of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.