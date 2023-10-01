রবিবার , ১ অক্টোবর ২০২৩ | ১৬ই আশ্বিন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Anushka Sharma Expecting Second Child With Virat Kohli?; Ranbir Kapoor ‘Reduces’ Fee For Animal

অক্টোবর ১, ২০২৩ ৫:১২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
news wrap september 30 2023 09 f726b770b0e59aef24dbeda50484f99f


Anushka Sharma pregnant with second child? Ranbir Kapoor has reduced price for Animal.

Anushka Sharma pregnant with second child? Ranbir Kapoor has reduced price for Animal.

Anushka Sharma might be expecting a second child with Virat Kohli. Ranbir Kapoor reduces Rs 70 Crores for Animal.

There have been some speculations for a while now that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their second child together. These rumours first sparked when fans of the actress noticed that she had not made any public appearances in recent times and was also missing from Virat’s matches. Now, the latest reports claim that the rumours are in fact true.

For More: Anushka Sharma Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With Husband Virat Kohli: Report

The teaser of Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has generated a huge buzz on the internet and is still trending on number one on YouTube even after two days of its release. Animal features Ranbir Kapoor in a never-seen-before avatar of a gangster. Without a doubt, the teaser has explicitly raised expectations sky-high, with fans declaring it Ranbir’s “career-best performance” already.

For More: Ranbir Kapoor ‘Reduces’ Rs 70 Crore Fee For Animal Due To This Reason, Wins Hearts

Two of the biggest releases of the year – Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and Prabhas’ Salaar will clash at the box office around Christmas this year. Ever since it is announced that both films will hit theatres on December 22, fans and trade experts are left biting their nails and sitting with their fingers crossed. While some were also speculating that the box office clash might create a battle of screens between the two films, here’s some sign of relief.

For more: SRK’s Team Reaches Out To Animal Producers Fearing ‘Ugly Fight’ Over Screens With Salaar?

Alia Bhatt has come a long way in showbiz. Her dad Mahesh Bhatt is one of the most successful filmmakers in the country. However, there was a time when Mahesh Bhatt struggled too. Recollecting his days of struggle, Alia shared that they entered a rough patch as a family and that her father was battling alcohol addiction.

For more: Alia Bhatt Reveals Mahesh Bhatt Had No Money, Was Battling Alcohol Addiction After a ‘Bunch of Flops’

Johnny Depp has donned the director’s cap after 25 years, for his next big project, a biopic that will explore the story of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani in Modi. Starring legends like Al Pacino and Luisa Ranieri, the film has gone on the floors in Budapest, Hungary. It is interesting to note that his first directorial stint was with ‘The Brave’ featuring Marlon Brando.

For more: Johnny Depp Shoots ‘Modi’ With Al Pacino, Filming Begins In Budapest; Deets Inside

yatamanyu narain
Yatamanyu Narain

