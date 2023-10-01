Anushka Sharma Expecting Second Child With Virat Kohli?; Ranbir Kapoor ‘Reduces’ Fee For Animal

There have been some speculations for a while now that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their second child together. These rumours first sparked when fans of the actress noticed that she had not made any public appearances in recent times and was also missing from Virat’s matches. Now, the latest reports claim that the rumours are in fact true.

The teaser of Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has generated a huge buzz on the internet and is still trending on number one on YouTube even after two days of its release. Animal features Ranbir Kapoor in a never-seen-before avatar of a gangster. Without a doubt, the teaser has explicitly raised expectations sky-high, with fans declaring it Ranbir’s “career-best performance” already.

Two of the biggest releases of the year – Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and Prabhas’ Salaar will clash at the box office around Christmas this year. Ever since it is announced that both films will hit theatres on December 22, fans and trade experts are left biting their nails and sitting with their fingers crossed. While some were also speculating that the box office clash might create a battle of screens between the two films, here’s some sign of relief.

Alia Bhatt has come a long way in showbiz. Her dad Mahesh Bhatt is one of the most successful filmmakers in the country. However, there was a time when Mahesh Bhatt struggled too. Recollecting his days of struggle, Alia shared that they entered a rough patch as a family and that her father was battling alcohol addiction.

Johnny Depp has donned the director’s cap after 25 years, for his next big project, a biopic that will explore the story of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani in Modi. Starring legends like Al Pacino and Luisa Ranieri, the film has gone on the floors in Budapest, Hungary. It is interesting to note that his first directorial stint was with ‘The Brave’ featuring Marlon Brando.

