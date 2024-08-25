Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra Wrapped Shoot At 5 AM, Headed To Gym Says Manoj Pahwa: ‘Restricted Diet…’

Veteran actor Manoj Pahwa has worked with several big celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar. In a recent chat, he got candid about how A-listers maintain a disciplined lifestyle and follow strict routines to ace their performances on screen.

Speaking to Hindi Rush, Manoj said, “The female actors like Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra have a very restricted diet. After wrapping up the film at 4 or 5 in the morning, we would go eat and sleep, but they would head straight to the gym, work out for two hours, and then sleep. They work really hard. That’s what I learned while working in big films—it looks easy, but it isn’t.”

About Akshay Kumar, he said, “Akshay is the same. While shooting Singh Is Kinng in Australia for a month, we would party almost every day after pack-up. We’d wrap up work by 6 pm and meet at 7 pm in one of the hotel rooms to party. Akshay would join us but he doesn’t drink, so at exactly 7:45 pm, his trainer would arrive and announce that his food was ready. He would eat while telling us, ‘Tum logo ke maze hai (You guys are having fun).’ By 8:30 pm, he would leave to sleep by 9 pm. He’d then wake up at 4 am and work out with the same trainer for 2-3 hours before starting work.”

Manoj Pahwa is now set to play a significant role in Aryan Khan’s upcoming web series, Stardom. In the same conversation, he shared his admiration for both Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan, highlighting the father-son duo’s dedication and humility. Manoj praised Aryan as a “young and hardworking boy” with no “starry airs,” noting that while the filming process for the series was lengthy, it was thoroughly enjoyable. However, he remained tight-lipped about specific details of the show, only revealing that it centres around the film industry. When asked about the similarities between Shah Rukh and Aryan, Manoj observed that both share a relentless work ethic. He mentioned Shah Rukh’s reputation for working 18-20 hours a day when needed and saw the same dedication in Aryan.