Anushka Sharma RETURNS to Instagram After 1 Month Break, Shares First Photo Since Son Akaay’s Birth

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has made a comeback on Instagram after a month-long break. The actress has been missing in action since her son Akaay’s birth in February. She finally returned to social media on Thursday and shared a stunning candid of herself. Although the post was a part of promotion for a mobile phone.

In the photo, Anushka looks gorgeous in white shirt and blue denim as she flashes her million-dollar smile. Sharing the picture, Anushka wrote, “Morning sun and some reading time on my (phone) – what better way to kickstart the day.”

Needless to say, fans were excited to see Anushka’s photo after a long time. One user commented, “Missed you!” Another one said, “Comeback pic after a long time.” “After so long, Anushka. Missed you a lot,” a third user wrote.

While Anushka Sharma is currently spending time with her kids at home, her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli is busy with IPL 2024. Virat plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL. If sources are to be believed, Anushka may attend an RCB match in the later half of IPL 2024.

“Anushka might plan to come back to India during IPL matches. Akaay is almost one and a half months old and the newborns are mostly allowed to travel in fight after a month of the birth. Akaay was born on February 15 and is currently in London along with his mom and sister Vamika Kohli. Anushka who has been the strongest supporter of Virat may appear in one of the IPL matches to cheer him, as till date it has never happened in the history that Anushka hasn’t attended any matches of hubby Virat. So naturally even this time you will see her,” an insider told BollywoodLife.