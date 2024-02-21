Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Welcome Second Child; Deepika Padukone Sparks Pregnancy Rumours

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have welcomed their second baby. The couple announced that they have welcomed a baby boy on February 15. Anushka took to Instagram and revealed that they have named the boy Akaay. “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika’s little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time,” read the post.

Is Deepika Padukone pregnant? A new report has claimed that Deepika is expecting her first baby with Ranveer Singh. Deepika has been married to Ranveer for over five years now. On Tuesday, a report by The Week has claimed that Deepika is preparing for motherhood. A source told the publication, “The actor is said to be in her second trimester.” Deepika and Ranveer are yet to address these claims.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently resumed work after her battle with myositis and released her first health podcast. The actress talked about the auto-immune condition when she also recalled her separation from Naga Chaitanya. Even though Samantha did not name her former husband, she said that the year before myositis was “extremely difficult”.

Days after Mahabharat actor Nitish Bharadwaj filed a complaint against his estranged wife Smita Bharadwaj, the latter has now made some shocking allegations. In her latest interview, Smita claimed that Nitish asked her to quit her job and when she refused to do it, he demanded money from her. “Nitish wanted me to quit my job. When I did not agree, he asked for a divorce. And, when I got ready for divorce, he asked for money for consent divorce, which I denied. And then he started playing a victim card,” she told to a news portal.

Actor Rituraj Singh passed away on Tuesday, February 20. As reported by ETimes, the actor was suffering from some pancreatic disease and was hospitalised recently after he faced a cardiac arrest. However, he passed away on Tuesday at the age of 59. Rituraj’s close friend Amit Bhel confirmed the news of his death and told the entertainment portal, “Yes he passed away due to cardiac arrest. He was admitted to a hospital some time back for treatment of pancreas returned home had some cardiac complications and passed away.”

