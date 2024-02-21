বুধবার , ২১ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ৮ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Welcome Second Child; Deepika Padukone Sparks Pregnancy Rumours

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ২১, ২০২৪ ৩:১৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
whatsapp image 2024 02 20 at 10.07.45 pm 2024 02 f715ea476c3c942d74751ba37e305c1c


Last Updated: February 20, 2024, 22:19 IST

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Welcome 2nd Baby; Is Deepika Padukone Pregnant?

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Welcome 2nd Baby; Is Deepika Padukone Pregnant?

From Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announcing the arrival of their second baby to Deepika Padukone sparking pregnancy rumours, here are the biggest headlines of the day.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have welcomed their second baby. The couple announced that they have welcomed a baby boy on February 15. Anushka took to Instagram and revealed that they have named the boy Akaay. “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika’s little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time,” read the post.

For More: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Welcome Baby Boy, Name Him Akaay

Is Deepika Padukone pregnant? A new report has claimed that Deepika is expecting her first baby with Ranveer Singh. Deepika has been married to Ranveer for over five years now. On Tuesday, a report by The Week has claimed that Deepika is preparing for motherhood. A source told the publication, “The actor is said to be in her second trimester.” Deepika and Ranveer are yet to address these claims.

For More: Deepika Padukone Pregnant? Actress Expecting Her First Baby With Ranveer Singh: Report

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently resumed work after her battle with myositis and released her first health podcast. The actress talked about the auto-immune condition when she also recalled her separation from Naga Chaitanya. Even though Samantha did not name her former husband, she said that the year before myositis was “extremely difficult”.

“I remember specifically the year before I had this problem, it was an extremely difficult year for me.

For More: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Recalls Separation From Naga Chaitanya, Calls It ‘Extremely Difficult’

Days after Mahabharat actor Nitish Bharadwaj filed a complaint against his estranged wife Smita Bharadwaj, the latter has now made some shocking allegations. In her latest interview, Smita claimed that Nitish asked her to quit her job and when she refused to do it, he demanded money from her. “Nitish wanted me to quit my job. When I did not agree, he asked for a divorce. And, when I got ready for divorce, he asked for money for consent divorce, which I denied. And then he started playing a victim card,” she told to a news portal.

For More: Mahabharat Star Nitish Bharadwaj’s Estranged Wife Makes SHOCKING Claims: ‘He Asked For Money…’

Actor Rituraj Singh passed away on Tuesday, February 20. As reported by ETimes, the actor was suffering from some pancreatic disease and was hospitalised recently after he faced a cardiac arrest. However, he passed away on Tuesday at the age of 59. Rituraj’s close friend Amit Bhel confirmed the news of his death and told the entertainment portal, “Yes he passed away due to cardiac arrest. He was admitted to a hospital some time back for treatment of pancreas returned home had some cardiac complications and passed away.”

For More: Rituraj Singh, Varun Dhawan’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania Co-Star, Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest

aditi mugshot 2023 11 5ad98019419997fb0d1c418cfd0217d4 scaled
Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri is the Senior Subeditor at News18.com. An avid Bollywood enthusiast, she loves interviewing B-Town celebrities, uncovering their stories beRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

rahul gandhi during bharat jodo nyay yatra in lucknow 2024 02 94d88af4b022a770804d2db01b9b918d
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Lucknow: Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP on ‘Unemployment’, ‘Hate’, Repeats Caste Census Vow
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1708463999 photo
KL Rahul ruled out of 4th Test in Ranchi, Jasprit Bumrah rested | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
whatsapp image 2024 02 20 at 10.07.45 pm 2024 02 f715ea476c3c942d74751ba37e305c1c
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Welcome Second Child; Deepika Padukone Sparks Pregnancy Rumours
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Nilphamari Child marriage is free
à¦¬à¦¾à¦²à§à¦¯ à¦¬à¦¿à§à§ à¦®à§à¦à§à¦¤ à¦¹à¦à§à¦à§ à¦¨à§à¦²à¦«à¦¾à¦®à¦¾à¦°à§ à¦ªà§à¦°à¦¸à¦­à¦¾
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
no

Nokia 110 4G Feature Phone: ফের বাজারে Nokia! খুব কম দামে ভারতে লঞ্চ হল নতুন ফিচার ফোন

 received 1165132531027554

আনোয়ারায় প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনার ৭৬তম জন্মদিন উদযাপন

 wm JnU Medical Center Photo 13 10 2021

জবিতে ৬ দিনে করোনার ভ্যাকসিন পেলেন ১৯৬০ জন

 1627359063 mizoram.jpeg

Assam’s All-party Delegation to Visit Delhi, Urge Centre to Resolve Mizoram Boundary Dispute

 eastern insurance

ইস্টার্ন ইন্স্যুরেন্সের বোর্ড সভার তারিখ প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad

 New Project 2023 06 18T125318.659 1

Weight Loss: অল্প সময়েই ওজন কমবে হুড়মুড়িয়ে! সকালে লেবুজল ছাড়াও পাতে রাখুন এই ৫ খাবার

 black raisins

From Reducing Hair Fall to Keeping Anaemia At Bay, Here are Health Benefits of Black Raisins

 top loser

সাপ্তাহিক টপটেন লুজার তালিকার শীর্ষে শমরিতা হসপিটাল – Corporate Sangbad

 image 12

পাউডার দুধ শরীরের অত্যন্ত ক্ষতি করতে পারে, শরীরকে ঝাঁঝরা করে দিতে পারে ৷ The milk powder is too much harmful. – News18 Bangla

 trinamool congress mp derek obrien kissed by congress leader kc venugopal 2023 12 601c11a9e6b5c51c229676fc11e482ef

Sealed with A Kiss? Reaction to Derek O’Brien’s Rajya Sabha Suspension Suggests Oppn Unity Isn’t Lip Service