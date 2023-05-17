বুধবার , ১৭ মে ২০২৩ | ৩রা জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Anushka Sharma’s Bodyguard Charged Rs 10,500 FINE For Riding Bike Without Helmet: Report

Anushka Sharma was seen riding a bike without a helmet.

Anushka Sharma’s bodyguard has been fined Rs 10,500 for riding his bike without a helme earlier this week.

Anushka Sharma’s bodyguard has been fined Rs 10,500 for riding the bike without his helmet. Earlier this week, a video of the bodyguard, identified as Sonu Shaikh, was seen giving Anushka a lift to the dubbing studio after a tree blocked her path to work. Anushka and her bodyguard were seen without helmets on the bike. The video went viral, with many tagging Mumbai Police to take action against breaking rules.

According to a Times Now report, the police has asked Sonu to pay a fine of Rs 10,500. It is also claimed that a challan under Sec 129/194, Sec 5/180 & Sec 3(1)18 has been issued under the bodyguard’s name. The report also claimed that Amitabh Bachchan, who took a lift from an unknown person earlier this week, might be fined by the officials for riding the bike sans a helmet.

On Monday, Amitabh revealed he took a ride on a bike with a stranger after he was running late for work. He shared a picture along with the caption, “Thank you for the ride buddy .. don’t know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped , shorts and yellowed T – shirt owner.” Meanwhile, a video of Anushka taking a seat on the pillion seat without a helmet went viral.

Following the visuals of the two stars on the bikes went viral, several social media users reached out to Mumbai Police to take action. Replying to a few users, the Mumbai Police revealed that they have taken note of the actions. “We have shared this with traffic branch,” they tweeted, replying to two users.

For the unversed, as per the Motor Vehicle Act, pillion riders are expected to wear helmets as well while on road for safety. Those flouting the rules will be penalised.

