Anushka, Virat Fall Prey To Deepfake; Aishwarya Rai Joins Amitabh, Abhishek For Aaradhya’s Event

Anushka Sharma has been away from the spotlight for a while now. She was last seen on the big screen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero, which underperformed at the box office. Rumours are rife that the actress is expecting her second baby with cricketer-husband Virat Kohli. Even though the couple has refrained from reacting to any reports surrounding Anushka’s second pregnancy, several photos and videos of the actress sporting a baby bump on her outings with Virat have made their way to social media in the last few months.

For More: Aishwarya Rai Makes 1st Appearance With Amitabh Since Rumours About Him ‘Unfollowing’ Her | Video

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made the first public appearance with father-in-law, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, since the reports about the latter allegedly unfollowing the actress on Instagram surfaced on the internet. Amitabh and Aishwarya were joined by Abhishek Bachchan and Agastya Nanda as they arrived at Aaradhya Bachchan’s school event in Mumbai on Friday.

For More : Aishwarya Rai Makes 1st Appearance With Amitabh Since Rumours About Him ‘Unfollowing’ Her | Video

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki is all set to hit theatres this Christmas, and the superstar’s fandom is all excited to see the drama unfold on screen. The trailer and songs from the movie have garnered a lot of buzz, and the wait until December 21 is proving to be a long one. Much to the delight of the fans, the advance ticket booking dates are finally out. Many of the actor’s fans are looking forward to making the film yet another commercial blockbuster after the record-breaking success of Jawan earlier this year.

For More : Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki Advance Ticket Booking To Start On THIS Date

Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia were clicked outside a clinic in Mumbai recently, according to multiple media reports. An alleged video of them leaving the eye clinic separately has surfaced on social media and is going viral across all platforms. Sunny kept it casual in a polo t-shirt and trousers, while Dimple donned an all-black outfit. For the unversed, Sunny and Dimple worked together in about five films including Manzil Manzil, Arjun, Narsimha and Aag Ka Gola.

For More: Sunny Deol, Dimple Kapadia Get Clicked Exiting Eye Clinic In Mumbai, Video Goes Viral

Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack on Thursday evening. The actor, who is 47 years old, was reportedly shooting for his upcoming movie in Mumbai during the day. However, when he went back home, he complained of uneasiness and collapsed. Talpade was then rushed to a hospital where he later underwent angioplasty. Now Bobby Deol has shared the conversation that occurred post the health scare.

For More: Shreyas Talpade’s Wife Reveals Actor’s Heart Stopped For 10 Minutes, Docs Revived Him; Details Inside