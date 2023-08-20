AP Dhillon Is Dating Banita Sandhu; Deepika Padukone Gets Angry And School Paps

British actress Banita Sandhu, who made an impressive debut in Bollywood scene with Shoojit Sircar’s October in 2018, earned praise for her subtle and emotive acting. She continued to make her mark in the industry by starring in Sardar Udham Singh, a biographical film starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead. She recently starred in Indo-Canadian singer, rapper and record producer, AP Dhillon’s single, With You and it is almost certain that the two are dating.

Deepika Padukone recently attended Manish Malhotra Bridal Couture Show in which her actor-husband Ranveer Singh walked the ramp with his Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Alia Bhatt. The event was also attended by Ranveer Singh’s mother. Almost a month after the show, a video of Deepika has surfaced on social media in which she can be seen getting angry at the paparazzi.

Dulquer Salmaan is currently busy promoting his Raj and DK directorial web series Guns & Gulaabs. During a recent interview, the actor recalled a shocking incident and revealed how an elder woman once touched him inappropriately. Sharing another horrific incident, Dulquer added that he was left in pain after a woman once grabbed his backside.

The Hindi film industry has seen some unforgettable movies over the years, and one of them left a lasting impression on the viewers was the JP Dutta-directorial Border. The movie was not only liked by people in cities, but young Indians in the countryside also related to it. Its songs, even after more than 25 years, are still making it to the playlist of many. With the roaring success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta might be bringing out Border 2, touted to be the biggest war film of the country.

Farhan Akhtar, who rocked the Bollywood with Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), recently dropped the suave first look of Ranveer Singh as Don, from the third instalment of the franchise! Reports were rife that Kiara Advani was approached for it but it was later said that the actress is not in talks to replace Priyanka Chopra’s Roma. Instead, she was likely to be offered a fresh role. Kiara was also spotted at Excel Entertainment co-founder Ritesh Sidhwani’s office earlier this week.

