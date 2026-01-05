‘Ap Log Raju Par Pressure Dalo’: Boman Irani On Munna Bhai 3 Possibility | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 05, 2026, 19:44 IST

Boman Irani spoke at The Raja Saab song launch about his bond with Sanjay Dutt and hinted at possibility of Munna Bhai 3.

Boman Irani attended the song launch of Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab, where he spoke about one of the most iconic films of his career, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., and fondly opened up about his equation with Sanjay Dutt. His statement left the audience hopeful that there might be a possibility of the iconic cast reuniting for Munna Bhai 3.

While talking about his bond with Dutt, Boman called him special and shared how everybody on set was like a family. For Boman, the movie was more than an experience; it was built on friendship, trust, and creative joy.

“Working with Sanjay Dutt has always been very special. Munna Bhai wasn’t just a film, it was an emotion. We were like a family, and those moments stay with you for life,” Boman said. When asked how their bond is right now, the actor shared that it has only “grown stronger over the years.”

“He brings a unique energy to the set, making the working environment comfortable and creatively stimulating,” added Irani.

Arshad Warsi, while speaking to SCREEN, had earlier confirmed that Munna Bhai 3 is on the cards and said, “See, with part 3, the thing is that once it was not happening at all, but now Raju (Rajkumar Hirani) is actually working on it. He is seriously working on it, and it seems like it should happen now.”

The discussion about Sanjay and Boman’s bond left everyone curious if Munna Bhai 3 is on the cards. The actor addressed that too, without making any official announcement. Irani shared, “I truly believe that when the time is right, and the story is right, Munna Bhai 3 will happen. I have manifested it in my heart, and I’m hopeful that someday it will come together.” He further added with a smile, “Ap log bhi Raju (Rajkumar Hirani) par pressure dalo.”

About Munna Bhai

The first two films, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003) and Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), became instant classics, blending comedy, emotion, and social commentary in a way few Bollywood films have matched.

For years, fans have waited for the next chapter. Rumours about Munna Bhai 3 have surfaced repeatedly, with even a teaser, titled Munna Bhai Chale America, released back in 2007. However, the project was shelved after the script failed to meet the high standards set by its predecessors.

