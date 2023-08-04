Aparshakti Khurana Lauds Brother Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2 Trailer, Says ‘Pehle Se Double Dhamaka’

Actor Aparshakti Khurana was spotted at the Mumbai airport recently. The actor was sporting an all-blue, relaxed outfit for his flight. The actor stopped to interact with the paparazzi, who asked him how he liked the trailer of his brother, actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film, Dream Girl 2. The actor appreciated the “bohot kadak” trailer and also hinted that his upcoming next, Stree 2 will also hit theatres soon.

Talking about Dream Girl 2, Aparshakti said, “Bohot bohot bohot kadak laga. Pehle se double dhamaka hai. (Very, very, very good. Double entertaining than the original film).” He then also mimicked Ayushmann’s famous dialogue, “Hello, main Pooja bol rahi hoon (Hello, I’m Pooja speaking)” in the actor’s shrill tone that he uses to play Pooja’s character.

When one paparazzi said to Aparshakti, “stree jaldi aana (come soon, lady)”, the actor replied, “arre, bohot jaldi aa rahi hai (she’s coming very soon)”. Stree 2 will be the latest instalment in producer Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy kitty of films. Dinesh will produce the film in association with Jio Studios.

Amar Kaushik will helm the directorial reins of the film. Like the original 2018 film, the sequel will also feature Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor as the leads. Aparshakti Khurana and Pankaj Tripathi will also return to the franchise. The filming has already begun and the sequel is scheduled to release in August next year.

The sequel will reportedly take off from the cliffhanger in the original film. Shraddha’s character bids goodbye to Chanderi as she gets on a bus to leave. Later, the bus conductor finds her missing. Meanwhile, the people of Chanderi think that they have gotten rid of Stree.

Earlier, netizens had drawn comparisons between Stree and Janhvi Kapoor’s Roohi. Dinesh was also one of the producers for Roohi. Addressing the similarities, National Information Network India quoted Dinesh Vijan as saying, “We are taking baby steps in making a wide list of horror comedies and later all these will be combined as one. But this will consume more time and our team is in no hurry for that.”