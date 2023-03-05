রবিবার , ৫ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ২০শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
AR Rahman’s Son AR Ameen Recounts Horrifying Incident of Him Narrowly Escaping Chandeliers Crashing Down on Set

ar ameen accident


AR Ameen shared photos of the chandeliers as they crashed down on the stage where he was shooting.

AR Rahman’s son AR Ameen shared photos from an accident on the sets of his shoot, saying he and his crew is unable to get over the trauma.

Music maestro AR Rahman’s son AR Ameen almost got injured on set during a shoot recently. Ameen shared on Instagram that he was shooting for a song when the chandeliers that were suspended from a crane came crashing down on stage. Ameen and his crew members were on stage and at that time and escaped the injury by a few inches.

Ameen shared before and after photos of the horrifying incident, and recounted what happened. “I am thankful to the Almighty, my parents, family, well-wishers, and my spiritual teacher that I am safe and alive today. Just three nights ago, I was shooting for a song and I trusted the team to have taken care of the engineering and safety, while I was focusing on performing in front of the camera.

“The whole truss and chandeliers that were suspended from a crane came crashing down while I was right in the middle of the spot. If it were a few inches here and there, a few seconds earlier or later, the whole rig would have fallen on our heads. My team and I are shell-shocked and unable to recover from the trauma,” he said.

Many members of the music fraternity commented on Ameen’s post, expressing their concern. Singer Kanika Kapoor expressed shock, writing, “OMG”, while Jonita Gandhi said, “Hugs ameen.” Harshdeep Kaur commented, “Thank God you’re ok.” Several fans said they were glad that Ameen was okay and did not get harmed.

The 20-year-old singer started his career with the film O Kadhal Kanmani which had music composed by his father AR Rahman and has since sung in several Indian languages.

