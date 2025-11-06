Arbaaz Khan On Salman Khan Supporting Other Actors: ‘It Is Not A Unique Quality’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 06, 2025, 20:43 IST

Arbaaz Khan seemingly got annoyed when a reporter asked him about Salman Khan during Kaal Trighori press conference.

Arbaaz Khan lost his cool on Thursday during the press conference of his upcoming film, Kaal Trighori, in Mumbai. It all started after a reporter asked Arbaaz about his brother, Salman Khan’s, reputation for helping others. Arbaaz seemingly got annoyed with the question and told the journalist that the question could have been asked without the use of Salman’s name as well.

“Is it really necessary to bring up Salman Khan? This question could have been asked without mentioning his name. You could have just asked about your support for Nitin ji, but instead, it’s all about Salman,” Arbaaz said, as quoted by Free Press Journal.

Arbaaz then asked the reporter to rephrase the question. However, when the reporter continued by saying, “We already know the stories about Salman Khan…”, Arbaaz interrupted and said, “What stories do you know? If you already know them, why do you keep asking about them?”

Arbaaz then asked the reporter to keep his question regarding the movie and added, “When you go for Salman’s interview, you can ask him all those questions.”

Arbaaz further shared that as far as helping others is concerned, it is not just his family, but everyone in the industry who follow this norm. “Everybody who is part of the film industry supports each other. It is not a unique quality in one actor or one family. Yeh sab bolne ki baatein hain ki yeh karta hai ya woh karta hai. There is not a single actor who has made a career over a long period of time and who is not supportive. It is not that this quality is only with the Khan family. Filmmaking is a collaborative process. It is not an individual process, and you need support from everyone,” he said.

Meanwhile, talking about Kaal Trighori, the film is directed by Nitin Vaidya and also features Rituparna Sengupta, Aditya Srivastava, Mahesh Manjrekar, Rajesh Sharma, and Mugdha Godse in key roles. The film will hit theatres on November 14, 2025.

