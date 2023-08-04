শুক্রবার , ৪ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ২০শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Arbaaz Khan Recalls Salim-Javed’s Fallout, ‘We Never Thought They’d Ever Sit Together’

javed akhtar salim khan


Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar were the most influential writer duo in the 70s Bollywood.

Salim-Javed have developed a stronger bond decades after their split. Salim Khan’s son, Arbaaz Khan, says as kids, they never thought this day would come.

Arbaaz Khan has revealed that his father Salim Khan has developed a stronger bond with Javed Akhtar and the former writer duo has been talking regularly over phone calls. Salim-Javed, the veteran screenwriting duo, wrote some of the most iconic Hindi films of the 1970s including Deewar, Sholay, Trishul and Don. The duo parted ways in the early 1980s after their partnership turned sour. Now, Salim Khan’s son, actor Arbaaz Khan has opened up about their equation.

Arbaaz recalled their ugly fallout and revealed that the two are in a much better place now. “Today they are in a very good space. We, as kids, would have never thought that Javed saab and dad would ever sit across each other and make a conversation. That day, dad wasn’t well and Javed saab called me up and asked me to give his updates. He even asked me to give him a date when he can come home and see dad,” Arbaaz told Bollywood Bubble.

Arbaaz continued, “Javed saab came home and met him and spent two hours with him. It all seems so wonderful. Time is a great healer. People change, people forget and forgive, and they move on. And they make much stronger bonds. They communicate very often now. They speak over the phone very often and more so because dad is a little older than Javed saab so Javed saab keeps asking about dad’s wellbeing. Dad is much better now,” he said.

Arbaaz further said that despite the professional separation between Salim-Javed, the families have always been cordial with each other. “Whenever the kids have met, or we’ve met Javed saab, we’ve always been very cordial and we’ve always been very nice to each other. There has ever been any animosity or any anger or trying to prove something to the other. And time is a great healer,” he said.

