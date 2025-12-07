‘Are You Happy?’: Amitabh’ Bachchan’s First Question To Aishwarya Rai After Abhishek Bachchan Proposed | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 07, 2025, 10:49 IST

Amitabh Bachchan recalls asking Aishwarya Rai if she was happy the night Abhishek proposed, sharing a rare glimpse into their private family moment.

Amitabh Bachchan recalls asking Aishwarya Rai if she was happy after Abhishek Bachchan’s proposal.

Long before the big Bachchan wedding became national obsession, there was a small, emotional moment that defined it all — Amitabh Bachchan asking Aishwarya Rai one heartfelt question the night Abhishek proposed and the gentle way he welcomed her.

Speaking to Midday shortly after their wedding, he recalled exactly how he found out about the proposal and how he welcomed Aishwarya into their home.

Amitabh Bachchan said the phone call came from New York, right after the premiere of Guru. Abhishek had proposed to Aishwarya and immediately informed his father. Amitabh remembered, “Abhishek and Aishwarya are fond of each other. In New York, after the premiere of Guru, Abhishek called me and said that he proposed to her. I said, ‘Come on home.’ I asked Aishwarya if she was happy. She said yes. I picked them up and took her home. I told her, this is your home. Humko kya lena dena hai aur kuch se? (How does anything else matter?).”

This wasn’t the first time that Amitabh Bachchan had stood up for Aishwarya Rai. Back in 2010, a Mumbai tabloid claimed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan couldn’t conceive because of stomach tuberculosis. Amitabh Bachchan was upset and wrote on his blog, calling the report false and insensitive. He said it was a hurtful invasion of Aishwarya’s privacy, especially since it involved her health.

Amitabh Bachchan had written on his blog, as quoted by PTI and published by Rediff. “I am the head of my family. Aishwarya is not my daughter-in-law, she is my daughter, a woman, a lady in my house and home. If anyone will speak derogatorily about her, I shall fight for her till my last breath. If you have something to say to the men in the house, Abhishek or me, I shall bear it. BUT … if you shall make injudicious remarks on the women in my home, I shall not tolerate it !!!.”

Aishwarya Rai married Abhishek Bachchan on April 20, 2007, in a grand ceremony, and became the “Bachchan Bahu” Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Aishwarya and Abhishek have a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan.

Abhishek and Aishwarya’s journey began years earlier. The two first connected as co-stars on Dhai Akshar Prem Ke (2000) and later Kuch Naa Kaho (2003). Their friendship eventually turned into love while filming Umrao Jaan in 2005–2006. They tied the knot on 20 April 2007 in a grand but tightly guarded ceremony that drew national attention. Before her marriage, Aishwarya had already been in the spotlight for past relationships with Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi, making the new chapter even more watched. The couple welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, in 2011, becoming one of Bollywood’s most beloved families.

Click here to add News18 as your preferred news source on Google.

First Published: December 07, 2025, 10:45 IST