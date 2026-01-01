Arjun Bijlani Breaks Down At Father-in-Law’s Funeral, Consoles Son During Final Rites | Television News

Last Updated: January 01, 2026, 22:51 IST

Actor Arjun Bijlani was overcome with grief at his father-in-law’s funeral as he hugged and consoled his young son while performing the last rites.

Actor Arjun Bijlani was visibly emotional as he attended the funeral of his father-in-law, Rakesh Chandra Swami, who passed away at the age of 73 after suffering a stroke. The last rites were held on Thursday afternoon at the Oshiwara crematorium in Mumbai, with close family members in attendance.

Arjun, who had been on a New Year vacation in Dubai with his family, reportedly rushed back to Mumbai after Rakesh was admitted to the ICU earlier this week. Despite medical efforts, he could not recover, leaving the family in deep shock and grief.

Arjun gets emotional at father-in-law’s funeral

A video from the funeral, now circulating on Instagram, shows Arjun struggling to hold back tears as he hugged his young son tightly. In the emotional moment, the actor is seen consoling his child while grappling with his own grief. Arjun also shouldered the responsibility of turning pallbearer and was seen carrying Rakesh Chandra Swami’s body on his shoulders as part of the final rites.

The visuals struck a chord online, with fans and well-wishers expressing condolences and sending strength to the actor and his family during this difficult time.

Family recounts the sudden tragedy

Confirming the news to HT City, a family member shared details of the sudden medical emergency, saying, “He was fit and fine, set to have dinner when suddenly he suffered a stroke and was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was on a ventilator. The entire family is in shock, as Neha and Arjun had met the family before flying off. It was a sudden shock, and we are all still grappling with the situation.”

Rakesh Chandra Swami is survived by his daughter, Neha Swami, who is married to Arjun Bijlani, and his son, Nishank Swami. The funeral was attended by close relatives, who gathered to bid a final farewell and support one another through the tragedy.

Arjun has not yet issued an official statement, but his presence at the cremation and the emotional scenes from the funeral underscored the close bond he shared with his wife’s family. Fans from across the country have taken to social media to offer condolences, prayers, and messages of strength to Arjun, Neha, and their loved ones.

