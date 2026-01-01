Arjun Bijlani’s Wife Neha Swamy Breaks Down In Heartbreaking Video From Father’s Last Rites | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 01, 2026, 19:54 IST

Arjun Bijlani’s father-in-law Rakesh Chandra Swami died suddenly after a stroke on New Year’s Eve, leaving Neha Swami and family devastated as they mourn his unexpected loss.

Arjun Bijlani’s wife Neha with her father during happier times.

TV actor Arjun Bijlani’s father-in-law passed away suddenly after suffering a stroke on New Year’s Eve. In a heartbreaking video now circulating online, Arjun’s wife Neha Swami is seen rushing barefoot towards the ambulance carrying her father’s mortal remains. Visibly distraught and inconsolable, she breaks down as she follows the ambulance.

Rakesh Chandra Swami had reportedly been admitted to the ICU and was on ventilator support before his condition worsened. His sudden passing has left the family struggling to come to terms with the loss, especially as the tragedy unfolded during what was meant to be a time of celebration.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, a family member shared details of the sudden incident, saying, “He was fit and fine, set to have dinner when suddenly he suffered a stroke and was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was on a ventilator. The entire family is in shock, as Neha and Arjun had met the family before flying off. It was a sudden shock, and we are all still grappling with the situation.” Swami is survived by his son Nishank and daughter Neha, who is married to Arjun Bijlani.

Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami, who were reportedly away for New Year celebrations, returned immediately to be with their family. Those close to them have shared that Arjun was extremely close to his father-in-law, making the loss even more painful. Close friends from the television industry, including Nia Sharma, Chetna Pandey and Kanika Mann, were also seen at the crematorium, standing by the family during the final rites. Messages of condolence and support have continued to pour in for Arjun and Neha during this difficult time.

On the professional front, Arjun was last seen on the reality show Rise and Fall, hosted by Ashneer Grover. He emerged as the winner after defeating social media influencer Aarush Bhola and reality TV star Arbaz Patel. The actor took home the winner’s trophy along with a prize money of Rs 28 lakh. Arjun and Neha have been married since 2013 and are known to keep their personal life largely private.

First Published: January 01, 2026, 19:54 IST