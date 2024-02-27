Arjun Kapoor Got His Debut After ONE Audition, Reveals Casting Director: ‘He Mimicked Anil Kapoor…’

Before he stepped into acting with the romantic-drama Ishaqzaade co-starring Parineeti Chopra in 2012, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor worked as an assistant director on several films. Ishaqzaade, directed by Habib Faisal and produced by Aditya Chopra, became one of his biggest successes. A viral video now shows that Arjun scored his first film role through his debut audition, which also had a connection with his uncle, Anil Kapoor.

Not long ago, a video was doing the rounds on Reddit showing Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh on an old episode of Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan. In the video, they were joined by a casting director from Yash Raj Films (YRF). She shared a story about Arjun’s audition with Aditya Chopra for a lead role. When asked how she convinced Chopra, she revealed that Arjun got the role after just one audition.

Describing what caught the producer’s attention about the Gunday star, she mentioned that what really impressed Aditya Chopra was Arjun’s imitation of his uncle. He acted out the entire scene in the manner of Anil Kapoor and even mimicked Salman. As Karan Johar asked Arjun to recreate the scene, the actor said, “Anil chachu would be like ‘Chaiwala, what a player!’ And I can’t say the other abusive words. You know what words Anil uncle uses, right?”

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be soon seen essaying a villain role in the upcoming film Singham Again. Recently, his first-look poster was also shared by director Rohit Shetty.

On February 14, Rohit Shetty unveiled Arjun’s first look and wrote, “Insaan galati karta hai, aur usse uski saza bhi milti hai… Lekin ab jo aayega, wo shaitaan hai! CAN I SAY – INTRODUCING ARJUN KAPOOR!” Arjun also shared the photos and wrote, “Singham ka villain! Feeling on top of the world being a part of hit-machine Rohit Shetty sir’s cop universe! I promise you there will be mayhem #SinghamAgain.”