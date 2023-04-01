শনিবার , ১ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ১৮ই চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Arjun Kapoor Leaves Malaika Arora Blushing At NMACC Fashion Gala; Watch Video

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ১, ২০২৩ ৯:৫৪ অপরাহ্ণ
arjun kapoor malaika arora 1


Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora attend the NMACC gala. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora attend the NMACC gala. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora turned heads at the NMACC Fashion Gala on Saturday night. The event took place in Mumbai.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora made their way to the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) fashion gala on Saturday night. The actors were among the first stars to make their way to the fashion ball and they started the night on a high-fashion note. The couple looked breathtaking in their regal outfits at the fashion event.

For the night, Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in a black ensemble while Malaika Arora looked dazzling golden outfit. In the pictures, Malaika Arora and Arjun struck power poses together before Arjun whispered something into Malaika’s ears, leaving her blushing. Check out the pictures below:

Arjun and Malaika were joined by international stars Tom Holland and Zendaya. Tom was seen keeping it formal, wearing a black tuxedo for the cameras. Meanwhile, Zendaya stole our hearts as she opted for a contemporary saree for the gala. Others present at the event were Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, and Jackie Shroff. Also expected to attend the gala are Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shah Rukh Khan’s family.

Meanwhile, Arjun and Malaika stepped out together days after they attended an awards show. The couple has been busy with their respective work. While Malaika was seen traveling through the country for various fashion shows and other commitments, Arjun was busy with the filming of his upcoming movies. He was last seen in Kuttey, which was released earlier this year.

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for a while now. On her reality show, Moving In With Malaika, the actress opened up about Arjun. “Whatever choices or decisions I made, I made purely and at the end of the day, this man (Arjun Kapoor) in my life makes me happy. Whatever else the world says, whatever they feel, I don’t care,” Malaika said.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

dishya
Dishya Sharma

Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuelRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

IMG 20230401 WA0013
টাঙ্গাইল প্রেসক্লাবে ইফতার মাহফিল অনুষ্ঠিত
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Cow Dead CTG 1
‘বজ্রপাতে’ একই খামারের ৭ গরুর মৃত্যু
বাংলাদেশ
1680364684 photo
Madrid Spain Masters: PV Sindhu enters first final of the year | Badminton News
খেলাধুলা
teeth health
ত্বক-চুলের যত্ন তো হচ্ছে, কিন্তু দাঁতের বেলায় গাফিলতি কেন? রুটিনমাফিক দাঁতেরও যত্ন নেওয়া উচিত; মত বিশেষজ্ঞের – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
gift

Rakhi 2022: নিছক উপহার নয়, ভাইয়ের তা কাজেও আসুক! লিস্ট মিলিয়ে ঢুঁ দিন বরং দোকানে

 pregnant women are suggested to avoid the shadow of the solar eclipse

Pregnant and Lactating Women Among High-Risk Group Amid Third Covid-19 Wave

 received 1128763477600768

সাপাহারে প্রাণিসম্পদ প্রদর্শনী অনুষ্ঠিত

 IMG 20220809 WA0005

কালিগঞ্জের কাজী আলাউদ্দিন ডিগ্রী কলেজে শিক্ষক-শিক্ষার্থী এবং স্থানীয় কিশোর গ্যাং বহিরাগতদের মধ্যে সংঘর্ষ:আহত-৩,থানায় অভিযোগ

 2631403 HYP 0 FEATURE1678512103228

রোজ বিক্রি ৬ হাজার থেকে ৭ হাজার অমৃতি! ৩০ বছর ধরে এই দোকানের স্বাদে মুগ্ধ মিষ্টিরসিকরাraiganj sweets shop offers tasty amriti since last 30 years – News18 Bangla

 received 571273061064967

পানি ও ওষুদের মূল্যবৃদ্ধি জনগনের সাথে প্রতারনা : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ

 cell

Smartphone Inventor Martin Cooper: মোবাইল-এর আবিষ্কারক দিনে কতক্ষণ স্মার্টফোন ব্যবহার করেন? চমকে যাবেন শুনে

 smartphone

Top Smartphones Under Rs 30,000 in India in March 2022

 1622199379 photo

Japan extends virus emergency until June 20, one month before Olympics | Tokyo Olympics News

 wm sergeilavrov1

‘রাশিয়া ও পশ্চিমের দ্বন্দ্ব হাইব্রিড যুদ্ধেই সীমাবদ্ধ নয়’