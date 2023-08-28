Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Shut Down Break-Up Rumours; SRK Makes a Rare Comment About Sunny Deol

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora shut down break-up rumours by stepping out for a lunch date on Sunday afternoon. The couple was spotted leaving a restaurant in Mumbai together. This also marked their first appearance since it was claimed that Arjun and Malaika have broken up and Arjun was dating Kusha Kapila, the Masaba Masaba 2 star and social media influencer. In a video shared by a paparazzo, Arjun was seen wearing a comfy black tee with a pair of pants. He styled it with a pair of sunglasses and beanie cap. On the other hand, Malaika dressed in a cute white ensemble. The duo did not pose for the paparazzi but Arjun was seen interacting with a few cameramen.

Shah Rukh Khan made a rare statement about Sunny Deol during his recent Ask SRK session years after their cold war. On Saturday, the Bollywood superstar hosted another round of his AMA on X, previously known as Twitter, and answered a slew of questions. One of which was about Sunny Deol’s blockbuster film Gadar 2. The film is shattering box office records since the day of its release and is inching close to Pathaan’s lifetime box office collection in India. During the AMA, a fan asked SRK if he watched Gadar 2. The Jawan actor admitted he did and also shared his review. “Gadar 2 dekhi aapne,” a fan asked. Shah Rukh replied, “Yeah loved it!!” Shah Rukh and Sunny have not spoken much about each other, even though they have worked in Darr together. However, this shoutout does make fans happy.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are headed for another vacay. On Sunday, the Dream Girl 2 star and the Aashiqui 2 actor were seen at the Mumbai airport. The actors, who are rumoured to be dating, were photographed making their way to the airport but opted to arrive separately. Aditya was seen wearing a dark blue checked shirt with a pair of grey coloured pants. He completed his look with a pair of sunglasses and a backpack.

While Shah Rukh Khan prepares for the release of his upcoming film Jawan, it has been reported that protests were staged outside his Mumbai home on Saturday. A video was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram revealed that a team of police officials were deployed outside Mannat, SRK’s house, to ensure safety. But why were people protesting outside Shah Rukh’s home? It is because of a recent ad about online gaming he was a part of.

Months before Janhvi Kapoor’s big Bollywood debut, her mother and veteran actress Sridevi passed away. Janhvi made her film debut with Karan Johar’s Dhadak. However, it has now been revealed that, Karan originally wanted to launch Janhvi Kapoor with the movie Kalank. In fact, he even wanted her mom Sridevi to star opposite her, for which she had ‘reluctantly agreed’.

