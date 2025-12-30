মঙ্গলবার, ৩০ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৯:৩৫ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Arjun Kapoor Pens Emotional Note For Sister Anshula Kapoor: ‘Thank You For Having My Back’ | Bollywood News ‘It’s not the end of the road’: Former India spinner backs Shubman Gill after T20 World Cup snub | Cricket News প্রথমবারের মতো জকসুর প্রতিনিধি নির্বাচনে ভোট আজ ‘Big Fan Of You And Your Work’: Shankar Mahadevan Lauds Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna | Television News সাবেক প্রধানমন্ত্রী খালেদা জিয়া আর নেই ‘Dhurandhar Isn’t Just Violence’: Chitrangda Says People Got ‘Over-Judgmental’ About Housefull 5 Too | Exclusive | Bollywood News Just 62 runs away: Smriti Mandhana set to surpass Shubman Gill in this tally | Cricket News ‘Next one won’t come’: Smriti Mandhana gives ‘World Cup’ warning; cautions against living off past success | Cricket News Seoul Lights Up With BTS V’s 30th Birthday: Giant Dolls, Screens And Fan Projects | Korean News Akshay Kumar Hilariously Gets ‘Knocked Out’ By Birthday Girl Twinkle Khanna, Check Out Viral Pic | Bollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Arjun Kapoor Pens Emotional Note For Sister Anshula Kapoor: ‘Thank You For Having My Back’ | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ৩০ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ২ সময় দেখুন
Arjun Kapoor Pens Emotional Note For Sister Anshula Kapoor: ‘Thank You For Having My Back’ | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Actress Khushi Kapoor also penned a lovely birthday wish for the ‘best human’ Anshula Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor posted a heartfelt birthday message for sister Anshula online.

Arjun Kapoor posted a heartfelt birthday message for sister Anshula online.

As Anshula Kapoor turned a year older on Monday, her actor brother Arjun Kapoor penned a heartfelt wish for his kid sister on social media. He expressed his gratitude to Anshula for being with him through every phase of his life and also for having his back through it all.

Uploading a video compilation of some memories of the sibling duo, from their childhood to the present, the ‘2 States’ actor penned on his IG, “Happy birthday to the person who’s been through my thick and thin (quite literally). Thank you for having my back, always @anshulakapoor (red heart emoji) Here’s to another trip around the sun with my partner in crime forever! (sic).”

Anshula reacted to the post with a, “Love you to infinity (hugs emojis) always and forever (evil eye emoji)”.

Actress Khushi Kapoor also penned a lovely birthday wish for the ‘best human’. Taking to the Stories section of her Insta, Khushi dropped a picture of herself lovingly hugging Anshula in what seemed to be a party. “Happy birthday to the best human @anshulaKapoor,” Khushi wished Anshula on her special day.

For the unversed, Arjun and Anshula are producer Boney Kapoor’s kids from his first wife, Mona Shourie, whereas Janhvi and Khushi are his daughters from his second marriage to the late actress Sridevi.

Anshula is set to tie the knot with Rohan Thakkar soon. After the recently held Ghor Dhana ceremony, an emotional Arjun penned a nostalgic note, admitting that “I miss Mom even more now”.

The ‘Ishaqzaade’ actor wrote on social media, “I guess it’s time I start accepting that you’ll be leaving me and going your own way soon… it’s gonna break me a little, but I also know you’re going to be with someone who can make you smile…even if not quite as much as me…but he’ll still do a great job!”

“I miss Mom even more now… but I know she’s watching over you, helping you find Rohan, and guiding you with her divine touch. Trust in her watchful eye and be happy,” added Arjun.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)

First Published:

December 30, 2025, 08:50 IST

News movies bollywood Arjun Kapoor Pens Emotional Note For Sister Anshula Kapoor: ‘Thank You For Having My Back’
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
‘Big Fan Of You And Your Work’: Shankar Mahadevan Lauds Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna | Television News

‘Big Fan Of You And Your Work’: Shankar Mahadevan Lauds Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna | Television News

সাবেক প্রধানমন্ত্রী খালেদা জিয়া আর নেই

সাবেক প্রধানমন্ত্রী খালেদা জিয়া আর নেই

‘Dhurandhar Isn’t Just Violence’: Chitrangda Says People Got ‘Over-Judgmental’ About Housefull 5 Too | Exclusive | Bollywood News

‘Dhurandhar Isn’t Just Violence’: Chitrangda Says People Got ‘Over-Judgmental’ About Housefull 5 Too | Exclusive | Bollywood News

Seoul Lights Up With BTS V’s 30th Birthday: Giant Dolls, Screens And Fan Projects | Korean News

Seoul Lights Up With BTS V’s 30th Birthday: Giant Dolls, Screens And Fan Projects | Korean News

Akshay Kumar Hilariously Gets ‘Knocked Out’ By Birthday Girl Twinkle Khanna, Check Out Viral Pic | Bollywood News

Akshay Kumar Hilariously Gets ‘Knocked Out’ By Birthday Girl Twinkle Khanna, Check Out Viral Pic | Bollywood News

দিল্লিতে নিযুক্ত বাংলাদেশের হাইকমিশনারকে ঢাকায় জরুরি তলব

দিল্লিতে নিযুক্ত বাংলাদেশের হাইকমিশনারকে ঢাকায় জরুরি তলব

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST