রবিবার , ২৮ মে ২০২৩ | ১৪ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Arjun Kapoor Poses With ‘No Clothes’ On For Malaika Arora, His Hot NSFW Photo Goes Viral

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ২৮, ২০২৩ ৯:৩৫ অপরাহ্ণ
malaika new


Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 20:45 IST

Malaika Arora and Arjun kapoor

Malaika Arora and Arjun kapoor

In the black-and-white photo, Arjun confidently bares it all, showcasing his chiseled physique.

Malaika Arora has set the internet on fire after she shared a picture of her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor on social media. In no time it went viral and has become the talk of the town. The photograph has left fans and followers in surprise.

In the black-and-white photo, Arjun is seen posing with no clothes on while hiding his private part with a cushion. The actor confidently bares it all, showcasing his chiseled physique. She has written, ‘My very own lazy boy’ as a caption. The same photo was reshared by Arjun on his Instagram stories with a heart emoji. This is not the first time that the couple has publicly shown their affection for each other on social media. They often share pictures and comments on each other’s posts, giving their fans a glimpse into their relationship. To note, the couple has been dating for a very long time and often makes headlines.

Take a look at the photo here:

whatsapp image 2023 05 28 at 20.08.05

Malaika is a popular actress and model who has been a part of the industry for over two decades. She has appeared in several hit films and is also known for her successful stint as a judge on various dance reality shows. On the work front, Malaika Arora recently appeared in the music video titled Tera Ki Khayal with Guru Randhawa. Additionally, her show – Moving In With Malaika was also released earlier which offered viewers an exclusive look into her life. The series is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, made a name for himself with films like “Ishaqzaade,” “Gunday,” and others. He was last seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s directorial Kuttey, co-starring Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah and Konkona Sensharma. He has The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar and Meri Patni Ka Remake in the pipeline.



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CTG BNP 1 28 May 2023
চট্টগ্রামে পদযাত্রা কর্মসূচিতে পুলিশ-বিএনপি সংঘর্ষ
বাংলাদেশ
1685288274 photo
F1: Six out of six for Red Bull as Max Verstappen wins in Monaco | Racing News
খেলাধুলা
Bone Density
মজবুত হাড় আর শক্তিশালী পেশি! কেমন করে পাবেন জানাচ্ছেন বিশেষজ্ঞ চিকিৎসক || – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
malaika new
Arjun Kapoor Poses With ‘No Clothes’ On For Malaika Arora, His Hot NSFW Photo Goes Viral
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1636310925 photo

T20 World Cup, Pakistan vs Scotland Highlights: Shoaib Malik sizzles in Pakistan’s 72-run win, to face Australia in semifinals | Cricket News

 1624196206 photo

MotoGP: Marquez back to winning ways in Germany | Racing News

 wm bden

বিপদে বাইডেন

 mir akhter hossain ltd

স্টক ব্রোকার ও ডিলারের সনদ পেল মীর সিকিউরিটিজ – Corporate Sangbad

 Summer 4 10

ব্রেকফাস্ট-লাঞ্চ থেকে টিফিন-ডিনার, তীব্র গরমে কী কী থাকা উচিৎ আপনার পাতে Summer Tips Breakfast Lunch to Tiffin Dinner Whole Day Diet Chart during Summer Heat Wave sup – News18 Bangla

 1627568820 photo

Tokyo Olympics: Mary Kom was clear winner, says Kiren Rijiju | Tokyo Olympics News

 socks 1

জুতো থেকে দুর্গন্ধ? সমাধান আছে আপনার পায়েই

 bsec2

ইউনাইটেড এয়ারের পূর্ববর্তী পর্ষদের বিরুদ্ধে ব্যবস্থা নেবে বিএসইসি – Corporate Sangbad

 sophie choudry

Sophie Choudry Enjoys Mumbai Rains by Dancing to ‘Ek Pardesi’; Gets A Surprise Hug; Watch

 IMG 20220306 WA0004

দ্রব্য মুল্যর অস্বাভাবিক মুল্য বৃদ্ধির প্রতিবাদে টাঙ্গাইলে ছাত্রদলের বিক্ষোভ সমাবেশ