Arjun Kapoor Poses With ‘No Clothes’ On For Malaika Arora, His Hot NSFW Photo Goes Viral

Malaika Arora has set the internet on fire after she shared a picture of her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor on social media. In no time it went viral and has become the talk of the town. The photograph has left fans and followers in surprise.

In the black-and-white photo, Arjun is seen posing with no clothes on while hiding his private part with a cushion. The actor confidently bares it all, showcasing his chiseled physique. She has written, ‘My very own lazy boy’ as a caption. The same photo was reshared by Arjun on his Instagram stories with a heart emoji. This is not the first time that the couple has publicly shown their affection for each other on social media. They often share pictures and comments on each other’s posts, giving their fans a glimpse into their relationship. To note, the couple has been dating for a very long time and often makes headlines.

Take a look at the photo here:

Malaika is a popular actress and model who has been a part of the industry for over two decades. She has appeared in several hit films and is also known for her successful stint as a judge on various dance reality shows. On the work front, Malaika Arora recently appeared in the music video titled Tera Ki Khayal with Guru Randhawa. Additionally, her show – Moving In With Malaika was also released earlier which offered viewers an exclusive look into her life. The series is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, made a name for himself with films like “Ishaqzaade,” “Gunday,” and others. He was last seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s directorial Kuttey, co-starring Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah and Konkona Sensharma. He has The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar and Meri Patni Ka Remake in the pipeline.