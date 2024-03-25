Arjun Kapoor Remembers His Late Mom Mona On Her Death Anniversary: ‘I Pretend To Be Ok…’

Both Arjun Kapoor and sister Anshula Kapoor were close to their late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor. In several instances, they have talked about their bond with Mona. On her 12th death anniversary today, Arjun took to Instagram to share an old photo with his mother and sister Anshula and wrote a heart-wrenching post.

He wrote, “They say time flies, it doesn’t… It’s been 12 years & still I hate this day I hate this feeling I hate the fact that I’m running out of pictures with U Maa… I hate not being able to say the word Mom or Maa anymore… I hate not seeing Mom flash on my phone… I hate that u were taken away from us… I have no choice but to pretend to be ok… to keep moving forward… to try and make a life… but it will always be incomplete without u… I will always be broken without u…

I miss u I wish u had never left… things would be different I would be different maybe I would have smiled a lot more and a lot more easily… smile wherever u are Maa cause without u around I always find it tough to smile or even live…”

Arjun’s friend, actor Parineeti Chopra, was one of the first ones to comment. She wrote, “Love you baba always with you.”

Not long back, Anshula Kapoor remembered her mother during a spoken word fest, leaving brother Arjun Kapoor with a big lump in his throat. He was seen wiping his tears as Anshula delivered a heart-wrenching speech.

Mona Shourie was Boney Kapoor’s first wife. The couple had two children, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. They were married when Boney began his relationship with Sridevi. Mona was diagnosed with cancer and succumbed to the battle on March 25, 2012, just weeks before Arjun’s Bollywood debut film Ishaqzaade.