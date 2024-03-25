সোমবার , ২৫ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ১১ই চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  বিনোদন

Arjun Kapoor Remembers His Late Mom Mona On Her Death Anniversary: ‘I Pretend To Be Ok…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ২৫, ২০২৪ ৯:৩৩ অপরাহ্ণ
fotojet 2024 03 25t195215.263 2024 03 12281c4823a8e16658a6939e4da76720


Arjun Kapoor posted a photo with his later mother.

Both Arjun Kapoor and sister Anshula Kapoor were close to their late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor.

Both Arjun Kapoor and sister Anshula Kapoor were close to their late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor. In several instances, they have talked about their bond with Mona. On her 12th death anniversary today, Arjun took to Instagram to share an old photo with his mother and sister Anshula and wrote a heart-wrenching post.

He wrote, “They say time flies, it doesn’t… It’s been 12 years & still I hate this day I hate this feeling I hate the fact that I’m running out of pictures with U Maa… I hate not being able to say the word Mom or Maa anymore… I hate not seeing Mom flash on my phone… I hate that u were taken away from us… I have no choice but to pretend to be ok… to keep moving forward… to try and make a life… but it will always be incomplete without u… I will always be broken without u…

I miss u I wish u had never left… things would be different I would be different maybe I would have smiled a lot more and a lot more easily… smile wherever u are Maa cause without u around I always find it tough to smile or even live…”

Arjun’s friend, actor Parineeti Chopra, was one of the first ones to comment. She wrote, “Love you baba always with you.”

Not long back, Anshula Kapoor remembered her mother during a spoken word fest, leaving brother Arjun Kapoor with a big lump in his throat. He was seen wiping his tears as Anshula delivered a heart-wrenching speech.

Mona Shourie was Boney Kapoor’s first wife. The couple had two children, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. They were married when Boney began his relationship with Sridevi. Mona was diagnosed with cancer and succumbed to the battle on March 25, 2012, just weeks before Arjun’s Bollywood debut film Ishaqzaade.

shreyanka mugshot 2023 11 8ef8dd88a71f919244a2d2ecf14e4f84
Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving Read More



Source link

