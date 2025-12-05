Arjun Kapoor’s Angry Face Meme Rules Google’s 2025 Year In Search

Google’s Year in Search crowned the Arjun Kapoor “angry face” meme as India’s top trending meme of the year, even though the clip first surfaced back in 2017. (File Photo)

The meme traces its origin to a press interaction during the promotions of Half Girlfriend, starring Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. While answering a routine question about shooting locations, Arjun wrapped up his response with a smile. But when a journalist quipped “Kya baat hai, sir” in a mocking tone, the actor’s sharp glare and his curt retort, “Tune bola?”, instantly created an awkward silence. That moment, clipped from the longer video, became immortal online. (File Photo)

Though the film itself faded from memory, the meme lived on. In 2025, it resurfaced across social media platforms, reimagined as GIFs, reels, and YouTube shorts. (Image: Instagram)

The relentless re-shares even pushed Arjun to temporarily disable his Instagram comments. Yet, instead of shying away, he leaned into the joke. (Image: Instagram)

Arjun cleverly turned the meme into marketing gold, starring in a quirky ad for Call Me Chunky ice cream. The campaign played on his infamous “resting angry face,” showing him reacting with the same expression to everything, from cutting his finger to receiving a birthday gift. (Image: Instagram)

Despite mixed fortunes at the box office, Arjun remains active in Bollywood. His latest release, Mere Husband Ki Biwi (2025), featured him alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. (Image: Instagram)