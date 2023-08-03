বৃহস্পতিবার , ৩ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ১৯শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Art director Nitin Desai Found Dead; Rajinikanth Promises High-Voltage Action With Jailer Trailer

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ৩, ২০২৩ ১:১৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Nation Award-winning art director Nitin Desai passed away, Jailer trailer dropped.

Nation Award-winning art director Nitin Desai passed away, Jailer trailer dropped.

From Art director Nitin Desai allegedly dying by suicide to Rajinikanth’s Jailer trailer dropping – here are the top stories of the day.

Art director Nitin Desai as found dead at his N D Studio in Karjat. While the police is yet to share further details about the cause of his death, initial reports claim he died by alleged suicide. The police has arrived at the spot for further investigation. It is claimed that Nitin died by suicide 4 am. Police officials received a call from the studio a while back. A suicide note has not been recovered so far.

READ MORE HERE: Nitin Desai, Art Director of Lagaan and Jodhaa Akbar, Found Dead in His Studio; Police Suspect Suicide

Superstar Rajinikanth and director Nelson have joined hands for the first time for an action entertainer titled Jailer. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, the makers dropped the theatrical trailer on Wednesday, August 2. Launched by Telugu star Naga Chaitanya, the trailer of Jailer focuses mainly on showing two distinctive personalities of Rajinikanth as a typical retired family man, and a furious man who spares no one when he gets into action.

READ MORE HERE: Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth Promises High-Voltage Action, Jackie Shroff Looks Unrecognizable

Art director Nitin Desai as found dead at his N D Studio in Karjat. While the police is yet to share further details about the cause of his death, initial reports claim he died by alleged suicide. According to a report carried in NDTV, the late art director had been facing financial difficulties, struggling to repay a ₹252-crore loan. A bankruptcy court had recently admitted an insolvency petition against his company, ND’s Art World Pvt Ltd. Reportedly, Desai’s financial troubles started in January 2020 after his company borrowed ₹185 crore through two loans from ECL Finance in 2016 and 2018.

READ MORE HERE: Nitin Desai Death: Financial Troubles Plagued Art Director Amid ₹252-Crore Loan Default? What We Know

Nora Fatehi on Monday recorded her statement in the defamation case filed by her against actor Jacqueline Fernandez at Delhi’s Patiala House Court. In her statement, Nora claimed that she was made a ‘scapegoat’ in a money laundering case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Jacqueline’s lawyer has now issued a statement. It read, “My client reserves the right to sue for malicious prosecution in criminal courts against the people responsible for such illegal and malicious Act”.

READ MORE HERE: Jacqueline Fernandez’s Lawyer On Nora Fatehi’s Defamation Suit: ‘My Client Reserves Right to Sue’

shreyanka mazumdar
Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, music and fashion, sheRead More



Source link

