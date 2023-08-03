Art director Nitin Desai Found Dead; Rajinikanth Promises High-Voltage Action With Jailer Trailer

Art director Nitin Desai as found dead at his N D Studio in Karjat. While the police is yet to share further details about the cause of his death, initial reports claim he died by alleged suicide. The police has arrived at the spot for further investigation. It is claimed that Nitin died by suicide 4 am. Police officials received a call from the studio a while back. A suicide note has not been recovered so far.

Superstar Rajinikanth and director Nelson have joined hands for the first time for an action entertainer titled Jailer. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, the makers dropped the theatrical trailer on Wednesday, August 2. Launched by Telugu star Naga Chaitanya, the trailer of Jailer focuses mainly on showing two distinctive personalities of Rajinikanth as a typical retired family man, and a furious man who spares no one when he gets into action.

Art director Nitin Desai as found dead at his N D Studio in Karjat. While the police is yet to share further details about the cause of his death, initial reports claim he died by alleged suicide. According to a report carried in NDTV, the late art director had been facing financial difficulties, struggling to repay a ₹252-crore loan. A bankruptcy court had recently admitted an insolvency petition against his company, ND’s Art World Pvt Ltd. Reportedly, Desai’s financial troubles started in January 2020 after his company borrowed ₹185 crore through two loans from ECL Finance in 2016 and 2018.

Nora Fatehi on Monday recorded her statement in the defamation case filed by her against actor Jacqueline Fernandez at Delhi’s Patiala House Court. In her statement, Nora claimed that she was made a ‘scapegoat’ in a money laundering case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Jacqueline’s lawyer has now issued a statement. It read, “My client reserves the right to sue for malicious prosecution in criminal courts against the people responsible for such illegal and malicious Act”.

