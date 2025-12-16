মঙ্গলবার, ১৬ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:০২ পূর্বাহ্ন
বিনোদন

Aryan Khan Avoids Paparazzi, Hides From Cameras As He Gets Spotted | Video Goes Viral | Bollywood News

  মঙ্গলবার, ১৬ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Last Updated:

Aryan Khan made his directorial debut earlier this year with The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Aryan Khan avoided paparazzi at Nirvan Khan's birthday bash in Mumbai.

Aryan Khan attended Sohail Khan’s son Nirvan Khan’s birthday bash in Mumbai on Monday night. However, Shah Rukh Khan’s son was seen avoiding paparazzi as he arrived at the venue. A video that surfaced on social media showed two boys getting out of a car, when somebody, allegedly from the security team, told paparazzi, “Chalo chalo ho gaya”.

After a brief moment, we saw Aryan Khan stepping out of the car. However, the starkid hid himself from the paparazzi and avoided posing for them. He directly rushed inside the venue even when paparazzi kept calling him.

It should be noted that Aryan Khan maintains a low profile. He rarely poses for the paparazzi or shares glimpses of his behind-the-camera life on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son made his directorial debut earlier this year with The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The show stars Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa and Vijayant Kohli with Rajat Bedi and Gautami Kapoor. The series follows Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious outsider determined to carve a space in Bollywood. Along the way, he discovers the chaotic, glamorous, yet cutthroat nature of the industry.

Recently, The Ba***ds of Bollywood was also announced as IMDb’s most popular series of 2025 in India. While Aryan Khan’s directorial debut topped the chart, it was followed by Black Warrant, Paataal Lok Season 2 and Panchayat 4.

Reacting to the achievement, Aryan Khan expressed gratitude and said, “Seeing The Ba***ds of Bollywood as the most popular web series on IMDb feels exactly like what we wanted to do — shake the room and own the conversation, to make something that defines an entire genre in the modern era; a pop cultural phenomenon. I wanted this show to be a celebration of the madness, the magic, the mischief, and the raw ambition that fuels this industry. No soft edges, no pretending, we told the story the way it deserved to be told, and audiences across the world showed up for it in a massive way. The memes, the fan edits, the arguments, the obsession — that’s a show becoming part of culture, not just a weekend watch.”

First Published:

December 16, 2025, 09:24 IST

