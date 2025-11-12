Aryan Khan Birthday: Rising Beyond The Spotlight With Strength And Creativity | Movies News

Last Updated: November 12, 2025, 07:20 IST

Aryan Khan began his journey in the lights-camera-action world as a child artist in the hit family drama film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Aryan Khan is now working on his first big-screen directorial venture. (Image: ___aryan___/Instagram)

Aryan Khan Birthday: Aryan Khan, the eldest son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, is the new favourite star kid in town. Being born into one of Bollywood’s most affluent families, he had lights, cameras and infinite fame, but Aryan chose to carve out his own fanbase with his quiet but stylish demeanour. After graduating from the University of Southern California (USC), Aryan went on to launch a lifestyle brand and move into filmmaking.

Now, as he celebrates his 28th birthday on November 12, let’s look at his journey so far, the challenges and public scrutiny he has faced and the success of his directorial debut series.

Aryan Khan Birthday: Journey So Far

The star began his journey in the lights-camera-action world as a child artist in the hit family drama film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Confused? Aryan Khan played the young version of Shah Rukh Khan’s character in the film, which also starred Kajol, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor.

In the film, he was seen in many scenes with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Yes, you guessed that right. The child hugging Jaya Bachchan was none other than Aryan.

Post this, Aryan did not follow his father’s path and decided to go behind the scenes and don the cap of a director. His directorial debut came via the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Apart from the glitzy world, Aryan has also launched his own luxury lifestyle collective that aims to provide specially curated products and experiences across beverages, fashion and events. The young filmmaker started his venture by launching a vodka line named D’YAVOL vodka.

Aryan Khan Birthday: The Challenges And Public Scrutiny He Has Faced

Despite the advantages, the journey has not been without turbulence. In late 2021 Aryan was arrested in the high-profile Mumbai cruise-drugs case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). After spending weeks in custody, he was out on bail on October 30, 2021.

Months later, on May 27, Aryan was given a clean chit by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Though his name was eventually not included in the final charge sheet of 14 individuals, the incident left an imprint on how he is viewed publicly.

Aryan Khan Birthday: The Success Of The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

Marking his smashing debut behind the scenes as a director, Aryan Khan made headlines for his Netflix series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The series, described as a fast-paced, edgy, and self-aware drama, earned immense praise for its stylised visuals, sharp humour, and underdog narrative. Set in the glamorous showbiz world, the seven-episode series offered a peek into the quirks, egos and cutthroat world of Bollywood.

Bankrolled under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment, The Ba***ds of Bollywood featured an ensemble cast, including Anya Singh, Bobby Deol, Gautami Kapoor, Lakshya, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Rajat Bedi, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, and Vijayant Kohli.

Adding to the excitement, the series also had surprise cameos of Aamir Khan, Emraan Hashmi, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and SS Rajamouli.

While many expected his famous surname to carry the weight, his debut series was being hailed for how committed the young director was during filming. Actress Anya, who was part of the series, recalled how focused Aryan was during the entire shoot.

“That’s why I say he is so deserving of every good thing everyone is saying about him. He has worked really hard on this project. From 7 in the morning to 11 PM, his energy never dropped. You never saw him sigh. He was always smiling and so focused,” she said.

Aryan Khan Birthday: What’s His Next Venture?

After the success of his directorial debut, Aryan Khan now wants to direct his father, Shah Rukh Khan. But before that, he is gearing up for another full-fledged entertainer. The project, said to be his first big-screen directorial venture, will go on floors in 2026 and is set for a 2027 release.

If a report by Pinkvilla is to be believed, Aryan wants to deliver a theatrical success and prove himself as a filmmaker before taking on the challenge of directing his superstar father.

A source close to the development told the publication, “His idea is to earn that opportunity through merit and let his work speak for itself. If all goes as planned, Aryan’s third directorial will feature SRK in the lead.

The father-son duo has already locked the core idea, but the collaboration is expected to take shape only in 2027. For now, Aryan is focused on completing the script of his second feature, which will soon enter the casting stage.”

The next chapter, arguably, will be defined more by his work than his family name.

Nibandh Vinod Nibandh Vinod is a seasoned journalist with nearly three decades of experience, known for his in-depth coverage of events and festivals, as well as his expertise in SEO-driven content at News18.com. A tech-savv…Read More Nibandh Vinod is a seasoned journalist with nearly three decades of experience, known for his in-depth coverage of events and festivals, as well as his expertise in SEO-driven content at News18.com. A tech-savv… Read More

First Published: November 12, 2025, 07:20 IST

News movies Aryan Khan Birthday: Rising Beyond The Spotlight With Strength And Creativity