As Jana Nayagan Faces Delay, Thalapathy Vijay’s Theri Set For Theatrical Re-Release On January 15 | Tamil Cinema News

Amid delays surrounding Jana Nayagan, Thalapathy Vijay’s hit film Theri is all set for a theatrical re-release. The Atlee directorial returns to cinemas on January 15, 2026.

Thalapathy Vijay’s illustrious career has been dotted with several blockbusters, and one of the most defining among them remains Theri. Released in 2016, the Atlee directorial not only dominated the Tamil box office but also emerged as one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of that year. Now, as Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan grapples with unexpected delays, fans have a reason to celebrate — Theri is all set to roar back onto the big screen.

Theri Re-Release Date Announced

On January 10, 2026, producer Kalaipuli S. Thanu officially announced the theatrical re-release of Theri. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Thanu unveiled a brand-new poster of the film and confirmed that the action-packed entertainer will return to cinemas on January 15, 2026, marking its 10th anniversary.

The announcement has triggered a wave of nostalgia among Vijay fans, many of whom consider Theri one of the most emotionally resonant and mass-driven films of his career.

Why Theri Still Holds a Special Place

The decision to re-release Theri comes at a poignant moment. Vijay’s much-anticipated swan song, Jana Nayagan, has been pushed indefinitely due to certification hurdles, leaving fans disappointed. Against this backdrop, Theri’s return feels like both a celebration and a reminder of the actor’s enduring screen presence.

Directed by Atlee, the film struck a chord with audiences through its blend of high-octane action and emotional depth. Vijay’s portrayal of DCP Vijaya Kumar — a former cop forced to confront his violent past to protect his daughter — was widely praised. The father-daughter bond formed the emotional core of the narrative, elevating the film beyond a conventional action drama.

Alongside Vijay, the film featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson in pivotal roles, further adding to its commercial and emotional appeal.

From Tamil Blockbuster to Pan-India Adaptation

Theri’s popularity extended well beyond Tamil cinema. Its massive success led to a Hindi remake titled Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Zara Zyanna, and Jackie Shroff. The remake reaffirmed the original film’s universal appeal and storytelling strength.

What’s Next for Vijay and Jana Nayagan

As Vijay prepares to step away from acting and focus on his political career, Jana Nayagan carries immense emotional weight for his fanbase. Initially planned for an October 2025 release, the film was first postponed to January 9, 2026, and has now been delayed again due to censorship issues. The makers are yet to announce a revised release date.

Until then, Theri’s theatrical comeback offers fans a chance to relive one of Vijay’s most iconic performances on the big screen — a fitting tribute as the superstar approaches the final chapter of his cinematic journey.

