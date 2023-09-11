Asha Bhosle Cuts Cake With Grand Daughter Zanai Bhosle On Her 90th Birthday, Video Goes Viral; Watch

When it comes to legendary Indian playback singers, few names shine as brightly as Asha Bhosle. The icon, whose mesmerizing voice has enchanted audiences for decades, celebrated her 90th birthday in style with a Broadway-style live show in Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena just like week. Now a birthday celebration video of the legendary singer has gone viral.

On Sunday, Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle took to her Instagram stories and dropped a clip, in which she can be seen cutting the birthday cake with Asha Bhosle. Dressed in a simple white saree, the phenomenal singer received a kiss on her cheeks from Zanai at the end of the video. She also penned a birthday wish which read, “Happy Birthday dearest darling Ashaai! Finally something where I am not crying because of how much I love you.”

See the viral video here.

Asha Bhosle’s birthday concert titled Asha@90 graced Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on September 8. She enchanted the audience by performing her timeless classics while also playing a heartfelt tribute to India’s legendary singers and musicians. Her social media updates provided an enticing glimpse into her rehearsals for the epic show.

Her journey began at the tender age of 10 when she made her playback debut with the song Chala Chala Nav Bala in the Marathi film Majha Bal (1943). She recorded her first solo Hindi film song in the 1949 release Raat Ki Raani. Starting her career in an era dominated by playback legends like Geeta Dutt and Shamshad Begum was no easy feat, but Asha Bhosle faced challenges head-on and overcame them, eventually contributing her voice to over 12,000 songs.

Over the decades, she collaborated with renowned music directors of different generations, such as OP Nayyar, Shankar-Jaikishen, RD Burman, Khayyam, Bappi Lahiri, and AR Rahman. Her ability to bring versatility, vivacity, and brilliance to the recording studio helped her create her distinctive style. “I never wanted to be a copy or clone of someone else. Today, I am pleased that my form of music is known as the Asha Bhosle style,” she said.

Besides musical pursuits, Asha Bhosle enjoys cooking, reading, travelling, writing, and even playing online games.