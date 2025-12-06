Ashi Singh Applauds Krystle D’Souza For Her ‘Shararat’ Performance In Dhurandhar | Television News

Last Updated: December 06, 2025, 14:24 IST

With Dhurandhar now in theatres, Shararat is stealing the spotlight as Krystle D’Souza dazzles and Ashi Singh can’t get enough of her fiery moves.

Ashi and Krystle earlier shared the screen in the popular MX Player series First Copy. (Photo Credit: X)

Krystle D’Souza is taking over social media with her dazzling appearance in the song Shararat from Ranveer Singh’s action-packed film Dhurandhar. Ever since the movie hit theatres, brief clips from the song have been surfacing online, instantly going viral and generating tremendous excitement among fans.

While Ranveer Singh’s power-packed performance in the film is grabbing attention, it is Krystle’s dazzling moves in the song that have truly taken the spotlight. In the visuals that have surfaced online, Krystle D’Souza looks breathtaking in her glamorous outfit designed specifically for her dance sequence. She isn’t the only one commanding attention, actress Ayesha Khan also appears in the song and the duo’s screen presence has left fans wanting more.

Ashi Singh Applauds Krystle’s Moves in Shararat

Actress Ashi Singh, Krystle’s co-star from the MX Player hit series First Copy, couldn’t contain her excitement after catching an exclusive glimpse of the film in theatres.

On Instagram, Ashi reshared a clip from Dhurandhar and praised the movie, writing: “What a movie” Her admiration didn’t stop there.

She also hyped Krystle D’Souza’s impressive dance moves in Shararat, writing: “Look at those moves Krystal Dsouza.” To top it off, she added a “wow” sticker to express her admiration.

Krystle later reposted Ashi’s story and responded with a heartfelt “Love You.”

Ashi Singh and Krystle D’Souza: A Popular On-Screen Duo From First Copy

Ashi Singh and Krystle D’Souza enjoy a massive fan following due to their performances in the MX Player web series First Copy, where they star alongside Munawar Faruqui. Set in early 2000s Mumbai, the show blends drama, romance and quirky business escapades, with both actresses playing key roles that contribute significantly to the narrative.

Ranveer Singh Joins Krystle D’Souza On Stage at the Music Launch

During the grand music launch of Dhurandhar in Mumbai, Ranveer Singh, known for his infectious energy, made the event even more memorable. After watching the live performance of Shararat, Ranveer was so amazed that he spontaneously joined the stage. In true Ranveer fashion, he requested singers Madhubanti Bagchi and Jasmine Sandlas to perform the song once again.

This time, he invited Krystle D’Souza to share the spotlight with him. The duo delivered an energetic, electrifying dance that became the highlight of the event, giving fans a moment they couldn’t stop talking about.

Dhurandhar Plot

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar unfolds the intense journey of Ajay Sanyal, played by R. Madhavan, who serves as the Intelligence Bureau Chief. His mission: dismantling a lethal terror network operating from Pakistan. The film also features Ranveer Singh as a 20-year-old Punjabi youth who is recruited from prison and rigorously trained to infiltrate Karachi’s dangerous criminal underworld.

With seasoned actors like Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun in significant roles, the film combines emotion, action, thriller elements. It officially hit theatres on December 5 and has been making headlines for its strong performances and gripping storyline.

