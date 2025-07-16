Ashish Chanchlani Turns ‘Spotboy’ For Elli AvrRam Amid Dating Buzz; Cute Video Goes Viral | Bollywood News

Last Updated: July 16, 2025, 14:49 IST

Ashish Chanchlani left everyone surprised earlier this month when he seemingly confirmed that he is dating actress-model Elli AvrRam.

Ashish Chanchlani shares cute video with Elli AvrRam. (Photos: Instagram)

Ashish Chanchlani has shared an adorable video with Elli AvrRam on social media amid their dating rumours. On Wednesday, the content creator took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video which featured a glimpse of their humorous bond.

In the clip, Ashish jokingly refers to himself as a spot boy for Elli, helping her with her dress. At the end of the video, he asks playfully, “Can I push you off the bridge, ma’am?” This prompts a fun laugh from both of them. Captioning the video, Ashish wrote, “Finally, we have been waiting to tell you.” Watch it here:

Soon after the video was shared, netizens reacted to it and referred to Elli as their “bhabhi”. Some even urged Ashish to reveal their wedding date.

For the unversed, Ashish Chanchlani left everyone surprised earlier this month when he seemingly confirmed that he is dating actress-model Elli AvrRam. The content creator took to his Instagram handle and shared a beautiful picture with Elli in which he was seen holding her in his arms. While this has sparked speculation about their relationship, Ashish also wrote in the caption – “Finally❤”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ashish is currently preparing for the release of his highly anticipated project, “Ekaki.” This series represents a shift from his traditional comedic style, as it promises to offer a unique blend of horror and comedy, reflecting Ashish’s signature approach in his digital content. Serving as his directorial debut, “Ekaki” will be released on the ACV Studios YouTube channel, and fans are eagerly looking forward to its launch. In this project, Ashish takes on multiple roles as a writer, actor, producer, and director, making “Ekaki” a potential game-changer in his career.

On the other hand, Elli AvrRam is a Swedish-Greek actress based in Mumbai. In India, Elli gained recognition after participating in Bigg Boss 7 in 2013. She has also been a part of films like Mickey Virus, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Naam Shabana and Goodbye.

