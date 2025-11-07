Ashlesha Thakur Falls Down Stairs At Family Man 3 Trailer Launch, Co-Stars Come To Her Rescue | Video | Web-series News

Last Updated: November 07, 2025, 21:59 IST

‘The Family Man 3’ actress Ashlesha Thakur lost her balance and fell while walking off the stage during the trailer launch.

Ashlesha Thakur Falls Down Stairs At Family Man 3 Trailer Launch

The highly-anticipated trailer of The Family Man 3 was finally unveiled by the makers today. Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat and other cast members attended the trailer launch event in Mumbai today, and several videos from the event have surfaced on social media. Ashlesha Thakur, who plays Manoj Bajpayee’s daughter Dhriti in the series, experienced an awkward moment at the trailer launch as she lost her balance and fell, while walking off the stage.

A video shared by paparazzo Pallav Paliwal on Instagram shows Ashlesha Thakur holding her co-star Priyamani’s hand as they walked off the stage together. Ashlesha donned a chic strapless black dress with black heels. As she made her way down the few steps, she lost her balance, and fell on the ground. Instantly, her co-actors Priyamani and Sharib Hashmi came to her rescue and helped her get up. Other members of the crew also rushed by her side. Check out the video below!

For the unversed, Priyamani plays Ashlesha’s on-screen mother Suchitra Tiwari on The Family Man. Meanwhile, Sharib Hashmi plays JK Talpade, Srikant Tiwary’s friend in the series.

Meanwhile, another viral video from The Family Man 3 trailer launch event showed Jaideep Ahlawat touching Manoj Bajpayee’s feet, and sharing a warm hug. They tried to compose themselves to recreate a tense moment, but Jaideep couldn’t hold back his laughter, and the two ended up giggling. The video has gone viral on social media, with fans gushing over their bromance. “Two of the best actors we have. Can’t wait for season 3,” wrote one fan, while another one commented, “Gangs of Wasseypur time reunion.”

About The Family Man 3

Created by the director duo Raj & DK under their banner D2R Films, The Family Man season 3 stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead as Srikant Tiwari, along with Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Gul Panag, among others. Jaideep Ahlawat plays the antagonist in The Family Man season 3.

The Family Man Season 3 is set to premiere on November 21 exclusively on Prime Video in India.

