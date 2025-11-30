Ashnoor Kaur Reacts To Fans Calling Her Bigg Boss 19 Eviction ‘Unfair’: ‘Abhi Change Toh Nahi Kar Sakte’ | Television News

Last Updated: November 30, 2025, 20:47 IST

Ashnoor Kaur addressed fans after her unexpected Bigg Boss 19 eviction, saying she’s fine and that what happened can’t be changed, while thanking supporters for their love.

Ashnoor Kaur recently got evicted from the Bigg Boss 19.

Ashnoor Kaur recently got evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house after hitting Tanya Mittal with a wooden plank. Now, after being evicted just a week before the finale from the Salman Khan–hosted show, Ashnoor Kaur, in an Instagram Live, spoke to her fans, sharing that she is okay.

During the live, Ashnoor shared, “14 weeks! Away from you! I wasn’t able to talk to you. But the reason for me to come live today is to let you know that abhi main theek hoon. I know bohot hi abrupt tha yeh eviction (the eviction was really abrupt). Jis tarah ka pyaar, concern dekh rahi hoon (The way you have loved and shown your concern)… yes, I am much better now, very much at peace. So, ya, I just thought why not come on live!”

“I remember we were talking that only a few days are left, but theek hi jo ho gaya so ho gaya (what’s done is done). Jo kismat mein likha tha (It was in my fate). It feels bad and I am a little sad about that… but I got so overwhelmed with all the love. All hearts back to all of you. The way you all have supported me… thank you! I want to see all your edits!” she further added.

There have been people calling out Bigg Boss 19 makers as they believe Ashnoor’s eviction was unfair. The actress reacted to such claims, saying, “Jo hua so hua, abhi usko change toh nahi kar sakte hum (We can’t change what has taken place). The show goes on… bohot achha lagta agar main rehti finale tak (It would have been great if I stayed till the finale), but it’s fine. It was disturbing for me too, but you all take care of your health.”

Why was Ashnoor evicted from the show?

During the Ticket-to-Finale task, Tanya spilt water from Ashnoor’s bowl, and in retaliation, the latter removed the wooden plank from her shoulders and ended up hitting Tanya. After the incident, while Ashnoor maintained her stance that she didn’t hit Tanya intentionally, the latter claimed otherwise.

Sumbul Touqeer and Abhishek Bajaj Back Ashnoor Kaur

After news of Ashnoor’s eviction came out, Sumbul Touqeer and Abhishek Bajaj came out in support of her. While Sumbul slammed the makers for being unfair to the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame, in an interview with Free Press Journal, Abhishek Bajaj defended Ashnoor Kaur, saying, “She (Ashnoor) was tackled, pushed, and grabbed by Tanya, Kunickaa ji, and Neelam, and also been body-shamed by them — and still they couldn’t beat her.”

First Published: November 30, 2025, 20:47 IST

News movies television Ashnoor Kaur Reacts To Fans Calling Her Bigg Boss 19 Eviction ‘Unfair’: ‘Abhi Change Toh Nahi Kar Sakte’