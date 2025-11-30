রবিবার, ৩০ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৯:৫২ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
IND vs SA: Sunil Gavaskar slams South Africa coach Shukri Conrad for ‘grovel’ remark – ‘I personally don’t believe in apologies’ | Cricket News Ashnoor Kaur Reacts To Fans Calling Her Bigg Boss 19 Eviction ‘Unfair’: ‘Abhi Change Toh Nahi Kar Sakte’ | Television News টাঙ্গাইলে খালেদা জিয়ার সুস্থতা ও দীর্ঘায়ু কামনায় দোয়া মাহফিল Premier League: Joshua Zirkzee ends goal drought; Manchester United stage comeback to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 | Football News ‘Young Toh Mera Grandson Bhi Hai’: Jaya Bachchan On New Actors Calling Paparazzi For Spottings | Bollywood News Preity Zinta Celebrates Thanksgiving Virtually Over Video Calls: ‘Not Ideal To Be Away From Family…’ | Bollywood News Shah Rukh Khan makes witty remark after Andre Russell’s retirement call: ‘Any other jersey would indeed look weird on you’ | Cricket News আইটি খাতে দক্ষ মানবসম্পদ গড়তে বাস্তবভিত্তিক প্রশিক্ষণ জরুরি: বেসিস প্রশাসক সংস্কারের দাবিতে ৫ ঘণ্টা কুষ্টিয়া-খুলনা মহাসড়ক অবরোধ বিএনপি নেতা ফজলুর রহমানকে ট্রাইব্যুনালে তলব – Corporate Sangbad
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Ashnoor Kaur Reacts To Fans Calling Her Bigg Boss 19 Eviction ‘Unfair’: ‘Abhi Change Toh Nahi Kar Sakte’ | Television News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ৩০ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ২ সময় দেখুন
Ashnoor Kaur Reacts To Fans Calling Her Bigg Boss 19 Eviction ‘Unfair’: ‘Abhi Change Toh Nahi Kar Sakte’ | Television News


Last Updated:

Ashnoor Kaur addressed fans after her unexpected Bigg Boss 19 eviction, saying she’s fine and that what happened can’t be changed, while thanking supporters for their love.

font
Ashnoor Kaur recently got evicted from the Bigg Boss 19.

Ashnoor Kaur recently got evicted from the Bigg Boss 19.

Ashnoor Kaur recently got evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house after hitting Tanya Mittal with a wooden plank. Now, after being evicted just a week before the finale from the Salman Khan–hosted show, Ashnoor Kaur, in an Instagram Live, spoke to her fans, sharing that she is okay.

During the live, Ashnoor shared, “14 weeks! Away from you! I wasn’t able to talk to you. But the reason for me to come live today is to let you know that abhi main theek hoon. I know bohot hi abrupt tha yeh eviction (the eviction was really abrupt). Jis tarah ka pyaar, concern dekh rahi hoon (The way you have loved and shown your concern)… yes, I am much better now, very much at peace. So, ya, I just thought why not come on live!”

“I remember we were talking that only a few days are left, but theek hi jo ho gaya so ho gaya (what’s done is done). Jo kismat mein likha tha (It was in my fate). It feels bad and I am a little sad about that… but I got so overwhelmed with all the love. All hearts back to all of you. The way you all have supported me… thank you! I want to see all your edits!” she further added.

There have been people calling out Bigg Boss 19 makers as they believe Ashnoor’s eviction was unfair. The actress reacted to such claims, saying, “Jo hua so hua, abhi usko change toh nahi kar sakte hum (We can’t change what has taken place). The show goes on… bohot achha lagta agar main rehti finale tak (It would have been great if I stayed till the finale), but it’s fine. It was disturbing for me too, but you all take care of your health.”

Why was Ashnoor evicted from the show?

During the Ticket-to-Finale task, Tanya spilt water from Ashnoor’s bowl, and in retaliation, the latter removed the wooden plank from her shoulders and ended up hitting Tanya. After the incident, while Ashnoor maintained her stance that she didn’t hit Tanya intentionally, the latter claimed otherwise.

Sumbul Touqeer and Abhishek Bajaj Back Ashnoor Kaur

After news of Ashnoor’s eviction came out, Sumbul Touqeer and Abhishek Bajaj came out in support of her. While Sumbul slammed the makers for being unfair to the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame, in an interview with Free Press Journal, Abhishek Bajaj defended Ashnoor Kaur, saying, “She (Ashnoor) was tackled, pushed, and grabbed by Tanya, Kunickaa ji, and Neelam, and also been body-shamed by them — and still they couldn’t beat her.”

First Published:

November 30, 2025, 20:47 IST

News movies television Ashnoor Kaur Reacts To Fans Calling Her Bigg Boss 19 Eviction ‘Unfair’: ‘Abhi Change Toh Nahi Kar Sakte’
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
টাঙ্গাইলে খালেদা জিয়ার সুস্থতা ও দীর্ঘায়ু কামনায় দোয়া মাহফিল

টাঙ্গাইলে খালেদা জিয়ার সুস্থতা ও দীর্ঘায়ু কামনায় দোয়া মাহফিল

‘Young Toh Mera Grandson Bhi Hai’: Jaya Bachchan On New Actors Calling Paparazzi For Spottings | Bollywood News

‘Young Toh Mera Grandson Bhi Hai’: Jaya Bachchan On New Actors Calling Paparazzi For Spottings | Bollywood News

Preity Zinta Celebrates Thanksgiving Virtually Over Video Calls: ‘Not Ideal To Be Away From Family…’ | Bollywood News

Preity Zinta Celebrates Thanksgiving Virtually Over Video Calls: ‘Not Ideal To Be Away From Family…’ | Bollywood News

আইটি খাতে দক্ষ মানবসম্পদ গড়তে বাস্তবভিত্তিক প্রশিক্ষণ জরুরি: বেসিস প্রশাসক

আইটি খাতে দক্ষ মানবসম্পদ গড়তে বাস্তবভিত্তিক প্রশিক্ষণ জরুরি: বেসিস প্রশাসক

বিএনপি নেতা ফজলুর রহমানকে ট্রাইব্যুনালে তলব – Corporate Sangbad

বিএনপি নেতা ফজলুর রহমানকে ট্রাইব্যুনালে তলব – Corporate Sangbad

‘তারেক রহমান দেশে না এলে নির্বাচন সুষ্ঠু হবে না— এটা ঠিক না’

‘তারেক রহমান দেশে না এলে নির্বাচন সুষ্ঠু হবে না— এটা ঠিক না’

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST