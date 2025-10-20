Asrani Wished ‘Happy Diwali’ In His Last Post Hours Before Death; Internet In Shock | Bollywood News

Last Updated: October 20, 2025, 21:52 IST

Hours before his passing, veteran actor-director Govardhan Asrani, fondly known as Asrani, took to Instagram to wish his fans a Happy Diwali. Reposting an image of several diyas lit atop a rangoli with “Happy Diwali” written on it, his heartfelt gesture quickly became emotional for fans following him. The timing of the post, mere hours before his sudden demise, has left admirers and the film fraternity in shock.

Born on 1 January 1941 in Jaipur, Asrani grew up in a Sindhi family far from Bombay’s film glamour. His father ran a carpet shop, but young Asrani knew his heart lay in acting. After completing his education at St. Xavier’s and Rajasthan College, he joined the first batch of the Film & Television Institute of India (FTII) in 1964, graduating in 1966. His early career was a struggle, filled with small roles and even a teaching stint at FTII, until filmmakers like Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Gulzar recognised his talent.

Iconic Roles and Lasting Legacy

Asrani’s breakthrough came with Guddi (1971), followed by memorable roles in Bawarchi (1972), Namak Haraam (1973), and Chupke Chupke (1975). However, it was his portrayal of the comically strict jailer in Sholay (1975) that immortalised him in Hindi cinema. Inspired by Charlie Chaplin’s The Great Dictator, his over-the-top performance and iconic line, “Hum angrezon ke zamaane ke jailor hain!”, continue to be quoted by fans today. Over five decades, Asrani appeared in over 350 films, leaving a legacy as one of Indian cinema’s most versatile comic actors.

Asrani passed away in Mumbai on Monday around 4 PM at the age of 84 after a prolonged illness. His final rites were held privately at Santacruz Crematorium, attended by close family and friends, as per his wishes.

