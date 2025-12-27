শনিবার, ২৭ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৯:৩৪ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Athiya Shetty Shares Rare Glimpse Of Daughter Evaarah With KL Rahul During Her First Christmas | Bollywood News Ayush Mhatre to lead India at U19 World Cup; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi named captain for South Africa tour | Cricket News জকসু নির্বাচনে ভোটারদের ১২ নির্দেশনা Suniel Shetty Says He Turned Down Rs 40 Crore Tobacco Ad Offer: ‘Money Cannot Buy My Values’ | Bollywood News ৮ দলের ঐক্য অটুট রাখার আহবান নেজামে ইসলাম পার্টির Avneet Kaur Serves Sexy Winter Fashion In Switzerland With Burgundy Knit Look | See Pics | Television News Revealed: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s per-match earnings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy | Cricket News Updated WTC points table: What England’s win in Melbourne means for India | Cricket News He Had No Money, Survived On Onions In Mumbai — Today, Saif Ali Khan & Aamir Khan Rely On Him ‘Kerala is my lucky place’: Renuka Singh ahead of fourth T20I vs Sri Lanka | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Athiya Shetty Shares Rare Glimpse Of Daughter Evaarah With KL Rahul During Her First Christmas | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ২৭ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
Athiya Shetty Shares Rare Glimpse Of Daughter Evaarah With KL Rahul During Her First Christmas | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Athiya Shetty shares an unseen picture of daughter Evaarah playing with dad KL Rahul during her first Christmas. The actor offers a rare glimpse into their holiday celebrations.

Athiya Shetty shared a rare glimpse of her daughter Evaarah enjoying her first Christmas with father KL Rahul.

Athiya Shetty shared a rare glimpse of her daughter Evaarah enjoying her first Christmas with father KL Rahul.

Athiya Shetty recently offered a peek into her holiday season, sharing moments spent with her family on Instagram. Among the photos was a rare and heartwarming glimpse of her daughter Evaarah enjoying time with her father, cricketer KL Rahul.

In one of the pictures, KL Rahul is seen lifting little Evaarah in his arms as she rests her tiny feet on his chest. While neither of their faces is visible, the intimate moment spoke volumes. Evaarah was dressed in a red-and-white outfit, while KL opted for a relaxed grey co-ord set.

Inside Athiya’s Holiday Photo Dump

Along with the precious family moment, Athiya also shared snippets from her festive outings. The post included a casual selfie, a picture from a leisurely walk, shots of indulgent meals, a decorated Christmas tree, and a serene church visit.

She captioned the post simply with sparkle emojis, followed by, “the last of 2025.”

Fans were quick to react in the comments section. One user wrote, “Eva is growing up so fast, our lil Christmas babyyy.” Another commented, “Evaarah’s pic is loveee, waited so long for this,” while someone else added, “Aww, Evaarah’s first Christmas.”

Athiya Continues To Keep Evaarah’s Face Private

While Athiya has shared glimpses of her daughter on social media, she has consciously chosen not to reveal Evaarah’s face yet. Earlier, she posted a picture of her baby’s feet with the caption, “Life lately,” which was met with warm responses from fans.

A Look At Athiya Shetty’s Personal And Professional Life

Athiya Shetty married KL Rahul on January 23, 2023, in an intimate ceremony held at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. The couple announced Athiya’s pregnancy in November 2024 and welcomed their daughter Evaarah in March this year.

Sharing their first family photo after her birth, they revealed her name with the caption, “Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah/ivaaraa ~ Gift of God.”

On the work front, Athiya made her acting debut with Hero in 2015 and later appeared in films like Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor. She has currently stepped away from films, focusing on family life.

First Published:

December 27, 2025, 21:00 IST

News movies bollywood Athiya Shetty Shares Rare Glimpse Of Daughter Evaarah With KL Rahul During Her First Christmas
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Suniel Shetty Says He Turned Down Rs 40 Crore Tobacco Ad Offer: ‘Money Cannot Buy My Values’ | Bollywood News

Suniel Shetty Says He Turned Down Rs 40 Crore Tobacco Ad Offer: ‘Money Cannot Buy My Values’ | Bollywood News

৮ দলের ঐক্য অটুট রাখার আহবান নেজামে ইসলাম পার্টির

৮ দলের ঐক্য অটুট রাখার আহবান নেজামে ইসলাম পার্টির

Avneet Kaur Serves Sexy Winter Fashion In Switzerland With Burgundy Knit Look | See Pics | Television News

Avneet Kaur Serves Sexy Winter Fashion In Switzerland With Burgundy Knit Look | See Pics | Television News

He Had No Money, Survived On Onions In Mumbai — Today, Saif Ali Khan & Aamir Khan Rely On Him

He Had No Money, Survived On Onions In Mumbai — Today, Saif Ali Khan & Aamir Khan Rely On Him

Faridpur Concert Chaos: Who Is James, The Bangladeshi Singer At The Centre Of Mob Attack That Injured 25 | Bollywood News

Faridpur Concert Chaos: Who Is James, The Bangladeshi Singer At The Centre Of Mob Attack That Injured 25 | Bollywood News

কর্ণফুলীতে আয়ুব বিবি ট্রাস্টের ‘মেধা যাচাই বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা’ অনুষ্ঠিত

কর্ণফুলীতে আয়ুব বিবি ট্রাস্টের ‘মেধা যাচাই বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা’ অনুষ্ঠিত

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST