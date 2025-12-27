Athiya Shetty Shares Rare Glimpse Of Daughter Evaarah With KL Rahul During Her First Christmas | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 27, 2025, 21:00 IST

Athiya Shetty shares an unseen picture of daughter Evaarah playing with dad KL Rahul during her first Christmas. The actor offers a rare glimpse into their holiday celebrations.

Athiya Shetty shared a rare glimpse of her daughter Evaarah enjoying her first Christmas with father KL Rahul.

Athiya Shetty recently offered a peek into her holiday season, sharing moments spent with her family on Instagram. Among the photos was a rare and heartwarming glimpse of her daughter Evaarah enjoying time with her father, cricketer KL Rahul.

In one of the pictures, KL Rahul is seen lifting little Evaarah in his arms as she rests her tiny feet on his chest. While neither of their faces is visible, the intimate moment spoke volumes. Evaarah was dressed in a red-and-white outfit, while KL opted for a relaxed grey co-ord set.

Inside Athiya’s Holiday Photo Dump

Along with the precious family moment, Athiya also shared snippets from her festive outings. The post included a casual selfie, a picture from a leisurely walk, shots of indulgent meals, a decorated Christmas tree, and a serene church visit.

She captioned the post simply with sparkle emojis, followed by, “the last of 2025.”

Fans were quick to react in the comments section. One user wrote, “Eva is growing up so fast, our lil Christmas babyyy.” Another commented, “Evaarah’s pic is loveee, waited so long for this,” while someone else added, “Aww, Evaarah’s first Christmas.”

Athiya Continues To Keep Evaarah’s Face Private

While Athiya has shared glimpses of her daughter on social media, she has consciously chosen not to reveal Evaarah’s face yet. Earlier, she posted a picture of her baby’s feet with the caption, “Life lately,” which was met with warm responses from fans.

A Look At Athiya Shetty’s Personal And Professional Life

Athiya Shetty married KL Rahul on January 23, 2023, in an intimate ceremony held at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. The couple announced Athiya’s pregnancy in November 2024 and welcomed their daughter Evaarah in March this year.

Sharing their first family photo after her birth, they revealed her name with the caption, “Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah/ivaaraa ~ Gift of God.”

On the work front, Athiya made her acting debut with Hero in 2015 and later appeared in films like Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor. She has currently stepped away from films, focusing on family life.

