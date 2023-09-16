Atlee FINALLY Reveals Jawan Budget; Aamir Khan’s Son Junaid’s Debut CONFIRMED

Following the huge success of Atlee’s Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is all set for a media meet at the YRF studios today. Ahead of the big event, his manager, Pooja Dadlani, took to Instagram to share his look. Shah Rukh Khan can be seen in a crisp, white shirt paired with a black blazer with a belt detailing near the waist. He pulled his long locks back in braids. He accessorised the look with stacked bracelets. Deepika Padukone slipped into a white chiffon sari with black, sequined border, and a halter-neck blouse. She accessorised the look with emerald drop earrings and opted for dramatic, winged eyeliner. At the press conference, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone also shook a leg to Jawan’s hit romantic song, Chaleya, as music composer Anirudh Ravichander, crooned the song.

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid is all set to make his debut with a one-of-a-kind David vs Goliath Story ‘Maharaj’. The production house YRF recently confirmed the same, while announcing their collaboration with Netflix for the same.

After the huge success of her recent film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and her Hollywood release Heart of Stone, Alia Bhatt decided to take a well-deserved break. She, along with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and their darling daughter Raha, took off for a vacation in New York. Over the past few days, many photos of the couple emerged on social media. Some of these are delightful selfies taken with their fans, while others capture a fun moment where Ranbir Kapoor photobombed Hollywood actress Madelyn Cline during the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships. Now there is another viral photograph circulating on the internet that features Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan posing alongside the Bollywood actors.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap became a household name after the success of his Gangs Of Wasseypur franchise. However, he is also known for Bombay Velvet, a film that didn’t work well at the box office despite a talented star cast including Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. However, Anurag recently revealed in an interview that Ranveer Singh was very keen to do the film but he couldn’t be signed due to budget constraints. Anurag said that he has never worked with Ranveer over the guilt he feels about not casting him in Bombay Velvet.

Over the years, fans have displayed their fervent support for their favourite artists. Unfortunately, there have been instances where overenthusiastic fans have thrown items onto the stage during performances, often failing to realise how dangerous and disrespectful this behaviour can be. During a recent Jonas Brothers’ performance in Sacramento, California, Nick Jonas had a similar experience while he was energetically singing Rollercoaster on stage. As Nick passionately sang, an overly enthusiastic fan threw a bracelet in his direction, catching him off guard. Despite the disruption, Nick maintained his professionalism and continued singing. However, the situation escalated when another fan also threw a bracelet towards him. Attempting to persevere with the performance, the singer had to eventually halt and firmly address the situation. While looking towards the fan responsible, he sternly said, “No. Stop.”

