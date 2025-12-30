Atlee On His Friendship With Thalapathy Vijay At Jana Nayagan Audio Launch: ‘Will Never Leave’ | Tamil Cinema News

Last Updated: December 30, 2025, 16:02 IST

Atlee recently attended the audio launch event of Thalapathy Vijay’s last film, Jana Nayagan.

Atlee is currently working on his next project with Allu Arjun. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Director Atlee received a warm welcome in Malaysia. Hundreds of fans came to greet the Jawan director, who was touched by the gesture and clicked photos with most of them.

Atlee’s warm reception showed his enormous popularity and global admiration for his work.

Atlee recently attended the audio launch of actor Thalapathy Vijay’s last film, Jana Nayagan, at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Malaysia. Amid the craze for Vijay, fans arrived in numbers to catch a glimpse of the Mersal director. Atlee’s interaction with fans in Malaysia soon went viral on Instagram.

At the audio launch event, Atlee delivered a speech and hugged Vijay.

Atlee on his friendship with Thalapathy Vijay

Apart from Mersal and Bigil, Atlee directed Vijay’s hit film Theri, which also starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu. At the audio launch, Atlee meditated on his friendship with Vijay. “In life, we meet three kinds of people. Some are like leaves. They come and go once their purpose is over. Some are like branches. They may stay for a while, but fall away during a storm. But the people who stand by you are like roots, Vijay,” Atlee said about the actor.

“They will never leave you,” he sincerely added.

Pooja Hegde, Priyamani, music composer Anirudh Ravichander, lyricist Vivek, Shobi Master, and Shekar Master were also present at the event. The audio launch included a tribute concert titled Thalapathy Thiruvizha. The concert had the participation of over 30 singers, including Thalapathy Vijay Yesudas, Anuradha Sriram, SPB Charan, Tippu, Shweta Mohan, Andrea Jeremiah and others. Anirudh Ravichander also delivered a live performance.

Atlee on Thalapathy Vijay’s dedication as an actor

Atlee heaped praises on the actor’s dedication as an actor at the Malaysia event.

“I don’t know how to define that ‘one last time’. The Vijay I know has done everything like it’s the last time,” he said.

“He has given every shot thinking this is the last shot, I have to give my best,” Atlee elaborated. He referred to some of the popular roles that Thalapathy Vijay previously played.

“That ‘one last time’ was IPS Vijay Kumar. That ‘one last time’ was Thalapathy Vetri Maaran. That ‘one last time’ was Rayappan. And I think the ‘one last time’ is Jana Nayagan,” Atlee concluded.

