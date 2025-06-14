AUS vs SA Live Score, WTC Final 2025: South Africa near historic WTC win at iconic Lord’s vs Australia

Australia vs South Africa Live Score, ICC WTC Final 2025: South Africa have placed one hand firmly on the World Test Championship mace, thanks to an inspired stand between Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma that has left them needing just 69 runs to script one of the most significant chapters in their cricketing history.

The Proteas walked off Lord’s on Day 3 at a commanding 213/2, chasing 282 for victory against a seasoned Australian side that has made winning big games a habit. Markram, whose duck in the first innings added to South Africa’s batting woes, turned saviour with an unbeaten century that was as much about skill as it was about resilience.

His partner, Bavuma, hobbled for most of his innings but refused to throw in the towel. At 65 not out, the skipper has embodied the fight that South African cricket fans have yearned to see when it matters most.

History, however, is not easily conquered at Lord’s. Only four times before has a target above 200 been chased successfully at this hallowed venue, with just one such instance since 2005. If South Africa do cross the line, it will stand as the second-highest run chase at the ground — a feat few would have bet on after their meagre 138 all out in the first innings.

Australia’s Mitchell Starc looked set to break South African hearts again. His stubborn 58* dragged Australia’s second innings to 207, then he removed both openers cheaply to have the Proteas wobbling at 70/2. But that was where the fightback truly began.

Markram was positive from ball one, driving and pulling with authority. Bavuma, despite visible discomfort from his hamstring, countered Australia’s pace and spin with remarkable grit. Even dropped catches and missed chances by the Aussies helped, as Steve Smith’s absence due to a finger injury left a big hole in their slip cordon and tactics.

Kagiso Rabada’s nine wickets in the match, including crucial strikes to wrap up Australia’s tail, gave the batters the manageable target they are now on the verge of hunting down.

South Africa’s fans, used to heartbreak at the final hurdle, now wait for history. Should Markram and Bavuma complete the job, they will end a 27-year drought for an ICC trophy and rewrite the narrative of a team that once froze under pressure but now stands tall at cricket’s grandest stage.