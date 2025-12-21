Avatar Shows Cut 30% For Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Tu Meri Mein Tera…’; Dhurandhar Screenings Unchanged: Report | Bollywood News

রবিবার, ২১ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৩:০৭ অপরাহ্ন
  রবিবার, ২১ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Exhibitors reduce Avatar: Fire and Ash shows by 30% on Christmas to make way for Kartik Aaryan’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, while Dhurandhar retains all screenings.

Exhibitors reduce Avatar: Fire and Ash shows by 30% on Christmas.

Exhibitors reduce Avatar: Fire and Ash shows by 30% on Christmas.

While Dhurandhar continues to rule the box office, it’s time for two more big releases. Christmas 2025 will be intense with two major movies releasing: one being the Kartik Aaryan-led Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and the other being the James Cameron film, Avatar: Fire and Ash. Now, as per a new report, exhibitors have decided to reduce the show count of Avatar: Fire and Ash on Christmas Day to accommodate the Kartik Aaryan rom-com.

As per Bollywood Hungama, “Jio Star Studios (distributor of Avatar: Fire and Ash in India for Disney India) has permitted exhibitors to move the Christmas Day programming for Avatar: Fire and Ash as the exhibitors had strong pressure from the stakeholders of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, headlined by Kartik Aaryan with Ananya Panday. The show reduction process has already begun at independent chains, and approximately 30 percent of the shows will be reduced for Avatar: Fire and Ash on Christmas Day, which will give a very good release to the Kartik Aaryan film.”

As per the source, the exhibitors are confident about Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri because it’s a happy film with young star Kartik Aaryan, perfect for families during the Christmas and New Year holidays. “There is strong demand for Tu Meri Main Tera among the youth, and they are expected to ensure a strong start for the film on the opening day despite competition. The audience demand is driving the showcasing and programming, as Avatar: Fire and Ash has clearly not fired the way it should have at the box office,” a source shared with the portal.

On the other hand, Jio Studios has not allowed any cut in shows for Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar on Christmas Day. Exhibitors are sticking strictly to the film’s original screening schedule.

About Kartik’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is directed by Sameer Vidwans, who previously collaborated with Kartik in Satyaprem Ki Katha. Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures are the film’s producers, along with Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, and Bhumika Tewari. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri will be released in theatres on December 25, which coincides with Christmas. In addition to the starring pair, the film features Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, and Tiku Talsania in supporting roles.

December 21, 2025, 14:22 IST

