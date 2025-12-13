Avengers: Doomsday First Look Drops In Theatres As MCU Gears Up For 2026 Mega Release | Hollywood News

Last Updated: December 13, 2025, 05:35 IST

Marvel has officially confirmed that the first teaser for Avengers: Doomsday will debut ahead of Avatar: Fire and Ash, arriving exactly a year before the film’s release.

The first Avengers: Doomsday teaser will debut ahead of Avatar: Fire and Ash. [Courtesy: Marvel Studios]

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is entering a major new chapter, and fans are already bracing for a shift that will define the franchise’s next era. Disney has now confirmed a significant milestone: audiences will get their first official look at Avengers: Doomsday one year ahead of its release.

A Major Tease Ahead of Marvel’s Biggest Film Yet

Scheduled to arrive in 2026, Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious projects in Marvel Studios’ history. The film reunites Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo, steering the narrative away from the previously planned Kang-centric storyline. Instead, the spotlight now turns to Doctor Doom, with Robert Downey Jr. making his highly anticipated MCU return in the role.

Marvel kicked off 2025 with a much-talked-about “chair reveal” livestream, unveiling a massive ensemble cast featuring Sebastian Stan, Paul Rudd, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Hemsworth, Kelsey Grammer, and James Marsden. The moment also confirmed the comeback of several beloved Fox-era X-Men stars, including Ian McKellen, Rebecca Romijn, Patrick Stewart, and Alan Cumming, signaling a full merging of Marvel’s cinematic universes.

As speculation grew, a number of longstanding MCU actors addressed their absence. Mark Ruffalo, who has portrayed Hulk since 2012, joked on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, “They decided that it was better to get rid of me than for me to tell the end of the next movie.” Although not part of Doomsday, he is set to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026).

Brie Larson’s Silence Fuels Speculation

Brie Larson, meanwhile, has kept her future as Captain Marvel intentionally vague. When asked on The View if she would appear in Avengers: Doomsday, she replied, “Thank you for asking, and you know I can’t answer.” Her cryptic stance has only intensified theories about Carol Danvers’ potential involvement, especially after Larson posted a mysterious image in 2025 featuring the words “AVENGE” and “DANVERS.”

Her last MCU appearance, The Marvels (2023), ended with Monica Rambeau trapped in another dimension—an unresolved thread fans believe Doomsday could address.

Disney now plans to use its upcoming blockbuster Avatar: Fire and Ash (2025) as the launch platform for Avengers: Doomsday’s first official teaser. Collider reports that the footage is confirmed to be attached to the Avatar threequel, mirroring the year-early teaser strategy used for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

While the decision ensures massive visibility, some fans are already frustrated that they’ll need an Avatar ticket to witness Marvel’s next big beginning.

