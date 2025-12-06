Avengers: Endgame Set For Theatrical Re-Release In 2026 Ahead Of Avengers: Doomsday | Hollywood News

Last Updated: December 06, 2025, 20:03 IST

Marvel Studios will re-release Avengers: Endgame in cinemas on September 25, 2026, ahead of Avengers: Doomsday. Robert Downey Jr returns as Doctor Doom.

Marvel Studios is revisiting one of its most iconic films ahead of a packed theatrical slate in 2026. The studio has confirmed that Avengers: Endgame will return to cinemas next year, timed strategically before the release of Avengers: Doomsday.

In an official announcement, Marvel stated that Avengers: Endgame will be re-released in theatres on September 25, 2026. The studio has not yet revealed how long the film will remain on the big screen during its re-run.

Originally released in 2019, Avengers: Endgame marked the conclusion of Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film brought together several of the franchise’s most recognisable superheroes, including Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), for their final battle against Thanos.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the re-release is expected to build anticipation for Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel’s next major crossover film. Endgame remains one of the most successful films in US box office history, ranking as the second-highest-grossing release with earnings of $858 million. It trails only Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which collected $937 million domestically.

The decision also underlines Disney’s continued focus on theatrical releases at a time when several studios are reconsidering their cinema strategies. The announcement came just hours after Netflix confirmed it would acquire Warner Bros., further drawing attention to shifting dynamics within the industry.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to feature characters from multiple Marvel properties, including Thunderbolts**, Fantastic Four: First Steps and the X-Men. As reported by Deadline, the ensemble cast includes Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Pedro Pascal, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen, among others.

Robert Downey Jr will also return to the Marvel universe, though not as Tony Stark. This time, the actor is set to portray Doctor Doom, marking a major shift for the franchise.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled for release on December 18, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars in December 2027. Plot details for both films remain under wraps.

Alongside the Endgame announcement, Disney also updated its release calendar. The 50th anniversary theatrical re-release of Star Wars: A New Hope has been moved from April 30 to February 19, 2027. Additionally, an untitled The Simpsons movie has been rescheduled for September 3, 2027.

