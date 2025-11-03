Avneet Kaur, All Set For Her Next Vacation, Can’t Get Over This Bangkok Album | Pictures | Television News

Last Updated: November 03, 2025, 15:27 IST

The post started with a stunning picture of the actress posing in the busy streets of Bangkok in a sassy denim outfit.

Avneet Kaur is undoubtedly a popular personality on social media. From revealing bits of her fitness regime to sharing insights into her vacation, the actress does it all with a chic aesthetic vibe. In the latest, Avneet shared a photo dump from her days in Bangkok. The carousel featured everything that would make you want to pack your pack and get set.

Moving on she flaunted some other cool looks. The carousel was also filled with glimpses of street food outlets and some fine dine places. She also gave a sneak peek into a few self care sessions she took and the nightlife she enjoyed. "Camera crumbs from Bangkok…planning my next vacay," read the caption.

Avneet Kaur’s Career So Far

The actress began her career in the realm of glam and glitz by appearing on shows like Dance India Dance Li’l Masters, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, and others. She later appeared in films and television shows such as Mardaani, Chandra Nandini, Tiku Weds Sheru (alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui), Luv Ki Arrange Marriage, Party Till I Die, and others. Her most recent project was a romantic music video titled Mera Hua, in which she starred alongside Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Abhishek Malhan. The audience appreciated the duo’s chemistry during the romantic duet.

Avneet Kaur’s Work Front

Avneet was in news lately because of her critically acclaimed film Love In Vietnam directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi and produced by Omung Kumar. It also starred Shantanu Maheswari. The film tells the narrative of Manav, a young guy from Punjab who travels to Vietnam to learn farming and becomes captivated with a painting of a Vietnamese girl named Linh. Their romance is cut short when Linh disappears, forcing Manav to embark on a torturous search for her, while his childhood friend and admirer, Simmi, waits for him. The film, based on a Turkish novel, follows Manav’s compulsive search for Linh, culminating in his decision between her and Simmi.

