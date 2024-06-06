Avneet Kaur Says People Told Her ‘Ye Kyun Chali Gayi Cannes’: ‘Ulta Khush Hona Chahiye’ | Exclusive

Avneet Kaur was among the stars who attended the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The actress reached the French Riviera to unveil the first look of her upcoming film ‘Love in Vietnam’. Giving a peek into the event and the first look of the upcoming India-Vietnam collaboration project, Avneet also dropped a few posts on her Instagram handle on Thursday. But the comments section of her photos were filled with opinions ranging from ‘what are you doing there?’ to ‘Cannes has lost its stature’. Not long back, Heeramandi actor Taha Shah Badussha was also trolled for being at the Cannes Film Festival. When asked about the negativity around it on social media, Avneet told News18 Showsha exclusively that it’s unfortunate and people should, in fact, take pride in India’s presence at the prestigious film festival.

She said, “It was the biggest news and everyone should be proud of that and take pride in that. If Taha Shah or anyone has gone there, it’s a great thing. People should be happy for that. He’s gone for his film, I think, and I went for my film as well. I went to release my poster. People do ask me, ‘Yeh kyun chali gayi waha? Iska kya jana bana?’ Ulta dekh ke khush hona chahiye. I don’t understand why there is so much negativity without any reason. Why do you need to spread that in the comments section? You could at least say something good about that person, make their day but they want to do all this! I don’t understand why they do this. I just feel this year has been a very special one for India to go to such a big global platform and represent the nation. So why not be happy for us? Nancy (Tyagi) has done so well. She was all over the Internet. We should all support each other.”

Avneet was joined by her co-stars Shantanu Maheshwari and Vietnamese actress Kha Ngan during the launch. The first poster of Love in Vietnam includes the three protagonists with Shantanu and Avneet lost in each other’s eyes and Kha playing a guitar. Hinting at a complex love story between the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor and Tiku Weds Sheru actress, the second poster featured them both looking in opposite directions.

Avneet Kaur will be next seen in Zee5’s Luv Ki Arrange Marriage opposite Sunny Singh.