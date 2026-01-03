Ayaan Agnihotri Proposes To Tina Rijhwani; Ashish Vidyarthi Shares Update After Guwahati Road Accident | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 03, 2026, 22:00 IST

Salman Khan’s nephew, Ayaan Agnihotri, is now engaged to his girlfriend, Tina Rijhwani. The singer took to his Instagram handle earlier today to officially announce the good news. He also shared dreamy photos from the proposal, which have now gone viral. Many people close to the Khan family took to the comments section to congratulate the couple.

Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi hit the headlines recently after it was reported that he and his wife, Rupali Barua, were injured in a late-night road accident in Guwahati on Friday night. As per reports, he and his wife were crossing the road after dinner when a speeding motorcycle suddenly hit them, leaving them injured. Reports stated that the police from Geetanagar police station rushed to the scene, and while the injured biker was taken to Gauhati Medical College Hospital for treatment, Ashish and Rupali also received medical care. Now, Ashish Vidyarthi went live on Instagram from the hospital to reassure fans that he and Rupali are safe, and that they only sustained minor injuries.

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, is all set to arrive in cinemas on January 9, 2026, aligning with the festive Pongal release window. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film carries special weight as it marks Vijay’s final appearance on the big screen before stepping away from cinema. With the trailer now out, the makers have offered audiences a glimpse of what promises to be a powerful, emotionally charged farewell.

Chef Vikas Khanna has been promoting the latest season of MasterChef India, but amid that, he took to social media to address an important issue. Mumbai airport is known for many things, especially its carpets. Every traveller is familiar with those carpets. Chef Vikas was concerned about the cleanliness of those carpets and requested that the authorities replace them.

Elton John stepped into the New Year in style, celebrating New Year’s Eve 2025 surrounded by family and close friends. The legendary singer attended an exclusive New Year’s Eve party hosted by Donatella Versace, accompanied by his husband David Furnish and their two sons, Zachary and Elijah, marking a rare public family appearance.

