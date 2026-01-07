বুধবার, ০৭ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৩:০১ অপরাহ্ন
তারেক রহমানের ৪ দিনের কর্মসূচি ঘোষণা বিদায়ী প্রধান শিক্ষক নিজের কাবিনের জমিতে বিদ্যালয় কমলগঞ্জে ৫৪-তম শীতকালীন জাতীয় ক্রীড়া প্রতিযোগিতার উদ্বোধন
বিনোদন

Ayan Mukerji Shares Pics Of Vacation, Fans Ask 'Prep for Brahmastra 2?'

  বুধবার, ৭ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Ayan Mukerji Shares Pics Of Vacation, Fans Ask ‘Prep for Brahmastra 2?’ | Bollywood News


Ayan Mukerji gave a glimpse of his vacation making fans wonder if he is working on Brahmastra part 2.

Ayan Mukerji shares pictures from his vacation. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Ayan Mukerji’s last project was YRF’s spy-action drama War 2 with Hrithik Roshan. The movie received mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office. Mukerji has now shared pictures from his vacation in Uttarakhand, and fans think he is prepping for his next movie. Ayan hinted that he is currently working on the script of Brahmastra 2.

Brahmastra Part 1 starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles and kick-started the Astraverse. The movie ended on a cliffhanger leaving fans curious.

Ayan Mukerji shares pics from vacation

Taking to his Instagram, Ayan shared a bunch of peaceful pictures from his vacation. The pictures included him walking in nature amid trees, sunset and temples. He captioned the pictures with a simple ‘LUMOS,’ meaning light.

Fans quickly started decoding the pictures and one user commented, “Preparation for Brahmastra 2,” another user said, “I’m just thinking what is he cooking. Finalising location for brahmastra 2 or what.”

In an earlier post, Ayan shared pictures again hinting about lights, in the caption he wrote, “New lights.” Could the director be hinting about a new movie or script? Take a look at the post here.

Update on Brahmastra trilogy

Back in 2023, Ayan had announced that Brahmāstra: Part Two – Dev would release in December 2026 and Brahmāstra: Part Three in December 2027. However, there has been no announcement after that. Deepika Padukone appeared in an uncredited cameo in the first part of the film, and there were several rumours that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone would take over as leads in the second film. There has been no official confirmation about the casting yet.

On the anniversary of Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, Ayan took to Instagram and shared concept work from part 2 and 3. Sharing the visuals, he wrote, “BRAHMĀSTRA – PART TWO: DEV Early Concept Art Work. Has been a few months of working steadily on the Vision and Story for Brahmāstra 2 & 3! On this special day for Team Brahmāstra, felt like sharing a few key images of our Inspiration.”

January 07, 2026, 14:10 IST

