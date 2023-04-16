রবিবার , ১৬ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ৩রা বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Ayan Mukerji To Make A Whopping Rs. 32 Crore For Directing Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR’s Spy Thriller

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ১৬, ২০২৩ ৭:২৭ অপরাহ্ণ
ayan mukerji war 2 1


Ayan Mukerji will be making a lot of money for making War 2.
taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

Ayan Mukerji will be making a lot of money for making War 2.

As per new developments, Ayan Mukerji will be raking in a huge amount for helming the much-awaited addition to the spy universe.

The hype for Yash Raj Spy Universe seems to have intensified ever since Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan dropped earlier this year. The universe is all set to expand further with announcements of films like Tiger Vs Pathaan and War 2. As reported earlier, Ayan Mukerji will be helming the sequel to Hrithik Roshan Starrer and if sources were to be believed, the director would be paid handsomely for his endeavours.

According to a source close to the Entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, Ayan Mukerji’s association with Yash Raj Films came after Aditya Chopra laid his eyes upon Ayan’s magnum opus Brahmastra. The source shared, “The minute Aditya Chopra saw Brahmastra, he knew that Ayan had the potential to direct a stylish action film. He made an offer to Ayan and the director was more than happy to enter the YRF Spy Universe. Ayan is in fact excited to be groomed by the best in business.”

The source also added, “Ayan is being handsomely paid to direct War 2. He has signed the contract of Rs. 32 crores as directorial fees for War 2 and the director is all gearing up to start the pre-production work this month. Ayan intends to take War 2 on floors by November and call it a wrap in a year’s time.”

Alia Bhatt is all set to join Hrithik Roshan in the spy thriller. Her RRR co-star Jr NTR is also reportedly on board for War 2. Not just that, Deepika Padukone and Sarvari Wagh, too, are in the race. It will be interesting to see who makes the cut as Deepika is already a part of YRF’s spy-universe. “The consideration and the zeroing down on the three names that are being considered for the female lead’s role has created quite a buzz in the YRF office,” ETimes quoted their source as saying.

Meanwhile, as per a Pinkvilla report, NTR will be locking horns with Hrithik’s Kabir in the film, hinting that the Telugu superstar will be seen as an antagonist in the film. It has also been claimed that an action-packed face-off has been penned for the film which will be a treat to Hrithik and Tarak’s fans.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

yatamanyu narain
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu is a multi-disciplinary Journalist & Photographer who dabbles in Films, Poetry, Music, Politics, Pop-Culture and everything in between. Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm ctgchintaikari1
চট্টগ্রামে ১১ ছিনতাইকারী গ্রেফতার
বাংলাদেশ
1681651866 photo
Nitish Rana, Hrithik Shokeen engage in heated exchange during MI-KKR clash | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
watermelon 2
Watermelon Side Effects | গরম পড়তেই রোজ তরমুজ খাচ্ছেন? দেখুন তো শরীরে এই সমস্যাগুলো হচ্ছে না তো! – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
ayan mukerji war 2 1
Ayan Mukerji To Make A Whopping Rs. 32 Crore For Directing Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR’s Spy Thriller
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
eid foods

Delicacies to Celebrate Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday

 madhavan

R Madhavan Reacts on Sarita Birje’s ‘Wife Is Always Right’ Caption

 f03fbbb3237c2564cba40371255f5ed4 bose qc20

【エントリーしてポイント5倍】BOSE QuietComfort 20 Acoustic Noise Cancelling headphones ノイズキャンセリング イヤホン ボーズ公式ストア BOSE公式ストア – 通販

 wm Begum Rokeya University

বেরোবিতে সশরীরে ক্লাস-পরীক্ষা বন্ধ, হল খোলা

 rent

ভাড়া নিতে চান AC বা ফ্রিজ? বুকিং করার আগে এই কাজগুলি না করলে ভুগবেন – News18 Bangla

 1641550518 photo

Parupalli Kashyap out for 6 weeks due to calf muscle injury | Badminton News

 wm Awami League Logo 22 09 2021

দ্বাদশ জয়ের টার্গেটে আ.লীগের সম্মেলনেও থাকছে ‘চমক’

 1621855982 shutterstock 1767084407

Here’s Why We Get Vaccine Shots in the Arm

 cfff

বাইরে কিছু খেলেই সমস্যা! সহজে এই সমস্যার সমাধান করা যায়, জেনে নিন

 iphone 1

Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro could launch with a 5x periscope camera